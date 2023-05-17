Video: A Tribute To Greatness in 'Merci Mont Blanc'

May 17, 2023
by Orbea  

In the newest chapter of Trail Tales, we ride through the history of the legendary Mont Blanc peak, which has seen the birth, growth and development of the most technical sports, including climbing, trail running, mountaineering and paragliding.


On this culminating peak in the Alps, many types of ascents have occurred: first ascents, winter ascents, and races for the fastest ascents or the most technically difficult ones.


In “Merci, Mont Blanc,” Damien Oton and Virginia Cancellieri bring the stories hidden behind the mountain to the forefront with their Rise. Their journey takes them on a loop through the Chamonix Valley, where flowing trails let them discover the mystique of this peak and enjoy MTB to the fullest.







Posted In:
Videos Orbea


