Last year between riding Nanaimo and the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford on Vancouver Island, I did a stop to ride Burnt Bridge by Shawnigan Lake.This place was epic. We dit a few lap of Ten X and Flying Dutchman but there was much more to check out, so since I came back twice. On this trip I started with a ride with Jordan Chaplin on Pandemic, another must ride trail. We then went back up for a second round.Check out @remymetailler and @jordanchaplinmtb