Video: A Vermont MTB Adventure in 'Blackberry Swirl'

Jun 11, 2021
by Vermont Tourism  

Welcome to summertime in Vermont where miles of singletrack and the ever-rewarding, post ride creemee await. Follow along as local mountain bike pros, Corinne Prevot and Ella McAndrew flow through some of the best trails in the Green Mountain State as the fabled maple jungle performs its annual seasonal change from a lush, green oasis to a stunning show of fall colors. Corinne and Ella's unique style and energy blends together as they encourage each other to push their riding limits and enjoy time spent together in their home state.




See you on the trails!

Made Possible By:
Vermont Tourism
Smith Optics
Zero Gravity Beer
Skida

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I thought Victory Hill isn't open??! Clearly it is and looks taken care of!

