Video: A VERY Unique Shuttle with Carson Storch

Question: Can you fly to the top of your favorite trail?
Answer: Yes!
With a small weather window to work with, we set out to test an idea that we are sure some have had before: Is it possible to cut down on shuttle time to the top of the trail? Paramotorist, Dom Clarke, sure thought so. After multiple tests (and sending Carson and Dom on a thermal driven roller coaster) we got Carson and Dom to the top in record time.
Learn more about how Tannus Tire inserts can save you time on the trail at Tannusamerica.com
Director/DP: Branson Kendall
Creative Director/Photo: Scott Osborn
13 Comments
Paramotorist, Dom Clarke: Yes!
Heli pilots shuttling bikers for the last couple of decades: You sure?
Post a Comment