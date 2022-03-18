close
Video: A VERY Unique Shuttle with Carson Storch

Mar 18, 2022
by Tannus Tires  

Question: Can you fly to the top of your favorite trail?

Answer: Yes!

With a small weather window to work with, we set out to test an idea that we are sure some have had before: Is it possible to cut down on shuttle time to the top of the trail? Paramotorist, Dom Clarke, sure thought so. After multiple tests (and sending Carson and Dom on a thermal driven roller coaster) we got Carson and Dom to the top in record time.

Learn more about how Tannus Tire inserts can save you time on the trail at Tannusamerica.com







Director/DP: Branson Kendall
Creative Director/Photo: Scott Osborn

Posted In:
Videos Tannus Armour Carson Storch


13 Comments

  • 5 1
 Paging Brian: Surely this has to be the next assignment for Alicia and Levy?
  • 3 0
 Carson Storch: Can you fly to the top of your favorite trail?
Paramotorist, Dom Clarke: Yes!
Heli pilots shuttling bikers for the last couple of decades: You sure?
  • 2 0
 Also today on Friday fails: Mountain biker falls off cool weather air speeder thingy.
  • 2 0
 such a cool video! but still sad that this guy still doesn't have a frame sponsor .....
  • 2 0
 Branson and Scott killing it as always!
  • 1 0
 I love the smell of 2 stroke engine exhaust when I ride my bike
  • 2 1
 How is this not a must watch?!?!?!?!?! Amazing!
  • 2 0
 That was sweet!
  • 1 0
 Sick!!
  • 1 0
 pretty cool!
  • 1 0
 Flying high again!
  • 1 0
 Awesome!
  • 1 0
 this was rad!

