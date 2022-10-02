Video: A Week In The Life with Conor MacFarlane

Oct 2, 2022
by Goodyear Bicycle Tires  

CONOR MACFARLANE SHARES WHAT LIFE AS A “PRO” REALLY MEANS IN HIS LATEST FILM ‘A WEEK IN THE LIFE ‘


"People just see what you put online and your life looks great, they don't necessarily realise what goes into getting that photo" – Conor MacFarlane

Life for Conor MacFarlane is a far cry from the MTB world we often imagine a professional riding career to be. Yes, there are a huge number of perks that come with the ‘Job’ but it is not the full time dream job many believe it to be. For Conor there is the day job to contend with before he often even gets to hit the trails.

‘A DAY IN THE LIFE OF’ edits have been a regular feature across the action sports industry, sharing life from competition through to filming a dream segment. Conor wanted to look at this differently, “how can you possibly share the reality of life in one day”? In his latest project he steps up the game to show what a week in his shoes looks like.

Conor Macfarlane

This might not be the Rockstar lifestyle many imagined, but Conor is grateful for everything it brings him and the opportunities he would have never had without it.

Check in with Conor MacFarlane in his latest film from Goodyear Bike Tires and FSA and get a glimpse of what a week looks like for him!




