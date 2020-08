Snowshoe Mountain was one of the first places I raced downhill as a kid in the mid 2000's. The terrain and trails caught my interest in the sport at a young age. This past weekend we went to Snowshoe, rode some of the old school trails in the bike park and raced on a track that was a great mix of new and old. It's been a pleasure racing locally this summer at events like this, and I hope to get to some bigger races later this year.