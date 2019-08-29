Video: A Whistler Bike Park Blitz with Jackson Goldstone

Aug 29, 2019
by ENVE Composites  

Whistler has long been a dream destination and proving ground for riders around the world. The gnarly terrain and massive park jumps push most riders to the brink of their comfort zone. For Jackson, this has been his training zone and backyard playground. At an early age he showcased a natural ability on a bike that he's continued to develop with hard work and a genuine stoke for riding. Next time you're riding the lift up, keep your eyes peeled for him sending the biggest hits and airing down the gnarliest roots and rock slabs the resort has to offer. Still young and hungry as ever, he's punching well above his weight class with both his style and technical abilities.


Jackson airing out one of Whistler s many rock slabs.
At only 15 years old Jackson is a talent to look out for on any lift ride.


A Line might be the best bike trail on earth, but it's not the only trail worth riding at Whistler. The technical trail riding at the resort is on par with the best jump lines. If you've ever ridden British Columbia you've experienced the slick roots, intimidating rock slabs, and steep lines that have produced generations of talented riders. Chasing Jackson down Schleyer we saw how skilled he already is and got a glimpse of what is surely to be a bright future. Pick any section of trail and he'll point out both his preferred racing line as well as the bonus gaps. Smooth, fast, and stylish, he floats down trails that others would second guess riding.

Follow the link below to learn more about the M930 wheels and M9 handlebar Jackson is running.
https://www.enve.com/en/products/m930/


Sitting Sideways. The Crankworx Whip Off is missing out on this young guy in the sky.

Whips and tricks aside Jackson s got some mean cornering speed.
Still young still hungry and stoked as ever to be riding bikes.




Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Videos ENVE Jackson Goldstone


 kids future is huge

