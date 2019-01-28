Pinkbike.com
Video: A Wild & Cold 45 Seconds in 'All In A Day'
Jan 28, 2019
by
Scott Windsor
Check out what myself and Luke got up to on a snowy morning in the Midlands.
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
JanB
(1 hours ago)
Common, you call that snow ;p
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(1 hours ago)
They probably had more snow at the Down Hill Urbano Manizales. Jokes aside these look like perfect winter riding conditions to me
[Reply]
+ 2
ScottWindsor
(47 mins ago)
Haha if it had snowed anymore the country would have shut down ????????
[Reply]
+ 1
ScottWindsor
(46 mins ago)
Don’t know why it added so many question marks haha
[Reply]
+ 1
Rube305
(32 mins ago)
Do I hear a Rat around 30 sec into the video?
[Reply]
+ 1
nojzilla
(1 hours ago)
FK YESS BOSS!
[Reply]
+ 1
dicky21
(46 mins ago)
you mental b*****d
[Reply]
