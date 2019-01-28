VIDEOS

Video: A Wild & Cold 45 Seconds in 'All In A Day'

Jan 28, 2019
by Scott Windsor  

Check out what myself and Luke got up to on a snowy morning in the Midlands.









7 Comments

  • + 4
 Common, you call that snow ;p
  • + 1
 They probably had more snow at the Down Hill Urbano Manizales. Jokes aside these look like perfect winter riding conditions to me
  • + 2
 Haha if it had snowed anymore the country would have shut down ????????
  • + 1
 Don’t know why it added so many question marks haha
  • + 1
 Do I hear a Rat around 30 sec into the video?
  • + 1
 FK YESS BOSS!
  • + 1
 you mental b*****d

