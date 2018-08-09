VIDEOS

Video: A Wild Ride in Close Proximity in Les Vosges, France

Aug 8, 2018
by Box Components  
Vincent Tupin and Eliott Lapôtre's Wild Ride in Les Vosges - Presented by Box Components

by boxcomponents


What can ten years of companionship accomplish? A lot! Life is meant for good friends and even better adventures. Vinny and Eliott have been close for a decade and always wanted to film together; however, with conflicting schedules, they never found the time to do so.



Fortunately, it was the perfect opportunity to finally get together and film a wild ride through Les Vosges. In this video, Vinny and Eliott take on a trail while putting their bikes to the test.


In preparation of filming day, they both met up in Eliott’s hometown, Les Vosges. In this video, the two are seen riding side by side, weaving through variety of flowy and technical trails.


Joining forces with Box Components, Edgar Hans brings us an epic adventure following Vinny and Eliott on this wild ride.


Box One 7S Drivetrain System

Riders: Vincent Tupin and Eliott Lapôtre
Cinematography: Edgar Hans
Words: Vinny and Chelsea
Photography: Damien Guiot and Edgar Hans

Thanks to @eliottlapotre, @vinny_t_, @edgar_hans, @boxcomponents, @boxmtb, @veetireco, @magura, @bikeonscott, @commencal, @ekoi

For more information on Box Components, please visit boxcomponents.com.

MENTIONS: @boxcomponents


4 Comments

  • + 3
 That was close to perfection!
  • + 1
 Riding that fast through the forest... no place for hesitation. Clearly.
  • + 1
 Why i read Las Vegas?
  • + 0
 that Furious is beautiful!

Post a Comment



