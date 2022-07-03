Video: A Women’s Trail Building Retreat in 'She Digs'

Words: She Digs

Kristen Smith, Co-Founder of The Elevated Alpine, and Brooke Goudy, Co-Leader of Black Girls Do Bike Denver teamed up to create an invite only trail building retreat bringing together 50+ industry connected and community minded women in Nederland, Colorado.The purpose of the retreat was to give thanks to some of the most influential women in mountain biking on the Front Range for all the work they do to amplify women in the outdoors and to give back to the trails we ride daily. Kristen and Brooke strived to create a space where participants could have a good time, make connections, and amplify their reach within the broader mountain bike community.This inspiring community spent the weekend building trails under the blazing sun, riding single track on a diverse range of bikes for all abilities, and making long lasting connections under the stars. This weekend was a chance to appreciate all of the work that goes into maintaining trail and take a step back to appreciate everyone's accomplishments in advancing women in mountain biking.Kristen and Brooke believe representation matters and aimed to create an inclusive space for female identifying mountain bike riders - no matter their body type, ability, race, or gender. And this retreat was no exception. In addition this event honored and acknowledged that it took place on the traditional territories and ancestral homelands of the Cheyenne, Arapahoe, Ute, and Sioux Nations. To acknowledge also the painful history of genocide and forced removal from this territory and pay respect to the Tribal Nations still connected to this land, She Digs gave a percentage of sponsorship funds back to the Indigenous community.This event would not have been possible without the partnership from community organizations including The Elevated Alpine, Black Girls Do Bike, Boulder Mountainbike Alliance, VIDA Mtb, and City of Boulder. Special thanks to event sports including Trail Trust, REI, Pearl Izumi, Sports Garage Cycling, Specialized Boulder, and Chamois Buttr.