Video: A Year of Bike Parks with Luis Gerstner

2019 has been one hell of a year for me.
As I moved to the Alps, I was able to ride bike parks nearly every weekend. So I travelled a lot through the Alps, ticking off a lot of Bikeparks that were on my list.
In this edit you'll see my highlights of the whole season, off and on the bike. Hope you enjoy.
Ride. Repair. Repeat.
I wanna say thanks to my supporting partners:
Flowbikes.de, @Amplifi, @norcobicycles
, mountainlove.de, Bikepark Leogang and @Maxxis
.
Hope you enjoyed and let's get things fired up in 2020.
