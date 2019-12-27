Video: A Year of Bike Parks with Luis Gerstner

Dec 26, 2019
by Luis Gerstner  

2019 has been one hell of a year for me.

As I moved to the Alps, I was able to ride bike parks nearly every weekend. So I travelled a lot through the Alps, ticking off a lot of Bikeparks that were on my list.

In this edit you'll see my highlights of the whole season, off and on the bike. Hope you enjoy.

Ride. Repair. Repeat.

I wanna say thanks to my supporting partners:
Flowbikes.de, @Amplifi, @norcobicycles , mountainlove.de, Bikepark Leogang and @Maxxis.

Hope you enjoyed and let's get things fired up in 2020.



