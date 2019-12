Video: A Year of Bike Parks with Luis Gerstner

Ride. Repair. Repeat.

2019 has been one hell of a year for me.As I moved to the Alps, I was able to ride bike parks nearly every weekend. So I travelled a lot through the Alps, ticking off a lot of Bikeparks that were on my list.In this edit you'll see my highlights of the whole season, off and on the bike. Hope you enjoy.I wanna say thanks to my supporting partners:Flowbikes.de, @Amplifi, @norcobicycles , mountainlove.de, Bikepark Leogang and @Maxxis Hope you enjoyed and let's get things fired up in 2020.