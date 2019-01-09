VIDEOS

Video: A Year of Freeride with William Robert

Jan 9, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Another year, another bunch of tricks in the bag and places ticked off the list for William Robert!






MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles



10 Comments

  • + 3
 How is this dude French?? With a name like that he should be Scottish with a big ass beard and have a battle ax painted on his helmet.
  • + 2
 Can we send this guy to the Rampage please ?
  • + 1
 Dude needs a spot in Rampage. Very smooth.
  • + 1
 Someone had a kick ass year riding bikes.
  • + 1
 Damn solid edit
  • + 1
 Good ol' Billy Bob
  • + 1
 F beat me to it
  • + 1
 One word RAMPAGE!
  • + 1
 Yah William!!

