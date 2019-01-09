Pinkbike.com
Video: A Year of Freeride with William Robert
Jan 9, 2019
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Another year, another bunch of tricks in the bag and places ticked off the list for
William Robert!
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
ianswilson815
(49 mins ago)
How is this dude French?? With a name like that he should be Scottish with a big ass beard and have a battle ax painted on his helmet.
[Reply]
+ 4
MTBingSpartan
(1 hours ago)
RIP CHIKIN Man
www.pinkbike.com/photo/16743114
[Reply]
+ 2
Reynor
(49 mins ago)
Can we send this guy to the Rampage please ?
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(20 mins ago)
Dude needs a spot in Rampage. Very smooth.
[Reply]
+ 1
robito
(11 mins ago)
Someone had a kick ass year riding bikes.
[Reply]
+ 1
Andy-Grant
(31 mins ago)
Damn solid edit
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(1 hours ago)
Good ol' Billy Bob
[Reply]
+ 1
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
F beat me to it
[Reply]
+ 1
TRrider
(57 mins ago)
One word RAMPAGE!
[Reply]
+ 1
CaptureShareRepeat
(36 mins ago)
Yah William!!
[Reply]
