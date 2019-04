Definitely one of my highlights of the past season. On top of a mountain somewhere close to Saalbach Hinterglemm, after a couple of hours climbing.

The days are getting longer, the parks are opening soon, the first races aren't far away. Time to look back to what went down last year and get hyped on what is to come!Thanks for the ongoing support to FlowBikes.de, Mountainlove.de, @norcobicycles , AMPLIFI and eyeandart.If you want to follow me along the upcoming season, make sure check out my Instagram @luis_gerstner.