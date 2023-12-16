Video: A Yearly Recap of Rowdy POV Sends from Whistler, Utah, the Alps & More

Flipping the legendary Moon Booter was a true now or never situation. After crashing on it the day before, braking my bike and coming to it all fixed up, this was the biggest relief I've ever felt!

Besides all the traveling, good old Bike Park Schladming provided some of the best riding this Summer once again.

This one was easily the rowdiest year on 2 wheels I've ever had. From the Alps, to Whistler, the UK, the desert of Utah and many more - I would never have dreamed of being in all these places in just one single year. With all those different spots, different challenges come along. I never took as many crashes as this year, but luckily came out of it fairly unscathed.Thanks for tagging along, and see you rippin' in 2024! If you have any questions, text me @luis_gerstner !