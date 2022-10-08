Video: Aaron Gwin Analyzes His Wild 2017 Wet Weather Run from Mont-Sainte-Anne

Oct 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRide along for one of the wildest races of my career and hear the backstory behind the 2017 MSA rain run.

Thanks to Red Bull for providing the footage! Aaron Gwin


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
First Look: Ibis Oso - Not Just an Electric Ripmo
103921 views
Final Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
52792 views
Spotted: A New XC Bike From Commencal
47445 views
BMC's All-New Fourstroke Has a Self-Dropping 'Automatic' Seatpost
45710 views
First Look: Cervelo's First Mountain Bike is a Race-Bred Hardtail
43926 views
Bikepacking 340km a Day to Complete the EWS Series - Saving the Hardest for Last
42993 views
First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
34332 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'
31841 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007808
Mobile Version of Website