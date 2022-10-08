Watch
Video: Aaron Gwin Analyzes His Wild 2017 Wet Weather Run from Mont-Sainte-Anne
Oct 8, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Ride along for one of the wildest races of my career and hear the backstory behind the 2017 MSA rain run.
Thanks to Red Bull for providing the footage!
—
Aaron Gwin
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Aaron Gwin
