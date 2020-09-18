Pinkbike.com
Video: Aaron Gwin & Clay Porter Team Up For 'Timeless Episode 1 - Shelter In Place'
Sep 18, 2020
by
Brian Park
Two legends working together and pulling back the curtain on Aaron's very different season.
9 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(22 mins ago)
The chainless win still blows my mind.
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(5 mins ago)
always will
[Reply]
2
0
maxnomas
(21 mins ago)
First thing I remember about Gwin in him on a Yeti shirt throwing a huge jump on 3 minite gap
[Reply]
3
0
BiNARYBiKE
(15 mins ago)
Nice job guys. That was a good watch.
[Reply]
1
0
Snfoilhat
(8 mins ago)
I like the number plate. No one else needs to see my shame at how much a spent on a stem.
[Reply]
2
1
Leethal-1
(26 mins ago)
Go win it for the stars and stripes!
[Reply]
1
0
Samfrikinhowe
(8 mins ago)
aaron gwin looks like a strong billy idol
[Reply]
1
0
Batipapo
(5 mins ago)
The guy that loves Ben Shapiro ? ????
[Reply]
1
0
Zaeius
(5 mins ago)
Frosted tips - lol
[Reply]
