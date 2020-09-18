Video: Aaron Gwin & Clay Porter Team Up For 'Timeless Episode 1 - Shelter In Place'

Sep 18, 2020
by Brian Park  

Two legends working together and pulling back the curtain on Aaron's very different season.

Posted In:
Videos Intense Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
114990 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
80721 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
59541 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
52686 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
50513 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
47451 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
40349 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
35742 views

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 The chainless win still blows my mind.
  • 1 0
 always will
  • 2 0
 First thing I remember about Gwin in him on a Yeti shirt throwing a huge jump on 3 minite gap
  • 3 0
 Nice job guys. That was a good watch.
  • 1 0
 I like the number plate. No one else needs to see my shame at how much a spent on a stem.
  • 2 1
 Go win it for the stars and stripes!
  • 1 0
 aaron gwin looks like a strong billy idol
  • 1 0
 The guy that loves Ben Shapiro ? ????
  • 1 0
 Frosted tips - lol

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008493
Mobile Version of Website