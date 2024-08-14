Video: Aaron Gwin Competes in His First Race in a Year

After a whole year away from racing after injuring his elbow at the Lenzerheide World Cup in early 2023, Aaron Gwin is finally back racing. Gwin finished second in the Elite/Pro 17+ Men's class, racing on his Crestline bike for the first time.
|After a year off the bike with an elbow injury, I'm finally back at the races for the US National Champs. I didn't focus much on filming this weekend as I was having too much fun riding and hanging out with everyone but we got a few clips. I've missed it!—Aaron Gwin
Video Credit: Carson Fletcher