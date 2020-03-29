Pinkbike.com
Video: Aaron Gwin Goes Flat Out in Laguna Beach - POV
Mar 29, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Aaron Gwin takes the Intense prototype downhill bike for a ride in Laguna Beach, California.
Videos
Riding Videos
GoPro
Aaron Gwin
11 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
Ryanrobinson1984
(29 mins ago)
So crazy how fast that is.
[Reply]
1
0
pizzaiolo
(8 mins ago)
The trails in SoCal are so terrible. Anyone from the east coast looking for salvation during the winter months should definitely go elsewhere. Don’t go to the top of the world.
[Reply]
2
0
stefkears
(4 mins ago)
How did the guy on the rock at 0:25 not notice the carnage going on behind him!
[Reply]
2
0
fluidmotion
(22 mins ago)
Had to check my youtube settings to make sure playback speed wasn't 2X
[Reply]
2
0
shadfly
(11 mins ago)
Man I soooo hope we have a WC season!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(1 mins ago)
Fast but Gwin not winning the rainbow jersey in 2020. You heard it here first.
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(22 mins ago)
Greased lightning
[Reply]
1
0
keithrad
(8 mins ago)
Gwin speed= social distancing!
[Reply]
1
0
dphreaner
(1 mins ago)
Amazing! AG deserves a 'virtual world cup' win for this
[Reply]
1
1
gerhards
(29 mins ago)
Hope deep pocketed equestrians and dog walkers don't see this.
[Reply]
1
0
cjellinick
(9 mins ago)
WOW
[Reply]
