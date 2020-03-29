Video: Aaron Gwin Goes Flat Out in Laguna Beach - POV

Mar 29, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Aaron Gwin takes the Intense prototype downhill bike for a ride in Laguna Beach, California.

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 So crazy how fast that is.
  • 1 0
 The trails in SoCal are so terrible. Anyone from the east coast looking for salvation during the winter months should definitely go elsewhere. Don’t go to the top of the world.
  • 2 0
 How did the guy on the rock at 0:25 not notice the carnage going on behind him!
  • 2 0
 Had to check my youtube settings to make sure playback speed wasn't 2X
  • 2 0
 Man I soooo hope we have a WC season!!!!
  • 1 0
 Fast but Gwin not winning the rainbow jersey in 2020. You heard it here first.
  • 2 0
 Greased lightning
  • 1 0
 Gwin speed= social distancing!
  • 1 0
 Amazing! AG deserves a 'virtual world cup' win for this
  • 1 1
 Hope deep pocketed equestrians and dog walkers don't see this.
  • 1 0
 WOW

