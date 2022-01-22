close
Video: Aaron Gwin Follows Neko Mulally on a Full Lap at Windrock
Jan 22, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Awesome day ripping perfect conditions at "The Rock" with my bro Neko. Shot on my GoPro Hero10 Black.
—
Aaron Gwin
Posted In:
Videos
Aaron Gwin
Neko Mulally
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
butthed
(16 mins ago)
Wait Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh I thought that Neko wasn’t intense Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh WTF Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh or should I say FTW Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
1
0
IMeasureStuff
(4 mins ago)
Watching someone like Neko ride is almost hypnotic, the speed and flow of the pro riders is a beautiful thing to behold. Hope Neko and Aaron have an awesome 2022 on the DH circuit.
[Reply]
1
0
Benjou
(9 mins ago)
The new bike seams to work. Nice job!
[Reply]
