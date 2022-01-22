close
Video: Aaron Gwin Follows Neko Mulally on a Full Lap at Windrock

Jan 22, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAwesome day ripping perfect conditions at "The Rock" with my bro Neko. Shot on my GoPro Hero10 Black. Aaron Gwin


Posted In:
Videos Aaron Gwin Neko Mulally


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Wait Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh I thought that Neko wasn’t intense Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh WTF Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh or should I say FTW Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 1 0
 Watching someone like Neko ride is almost hypnotic, the speed and flow of the pro riders is a beautiful thing to behold. Hope Neko and Aaron have an awesome 2022 on the DH circuit.
  • 1 0
 The new bike seams to work. Nice job!

