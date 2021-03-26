Video: Aaron Gwin Has a New Sponsor for... Chamois?

In a move that will surely chafe his rivals, Aaron Gwin has announced his new sponsor for 2021 - Nezium chamois.
Gwin is known for his raw speed and he doesn't want to taint that with subpar undercarriage protection. This definitely isn't a rash decision though as it's a piece of kit Gwin says he felt was "always missing" from his set up.
Gwin will now be riding the new Game Changer 2.0 line of shorts for 2021 and beyond. The short is made from 85% Polyester and 15% Spandex with a premium high-density foam pad that's said to give "superior protection, comfort, and longevity". It has a thigh pocket for a phone or snack and a back pocket that is designed for smaller items like keys but Gwin uses to store his bottle. The shorts are available now for $79.99 with a women's version called The Guthrie also available at the same price.
|It’s been awesome to work with Nezium to develop this new line of products. It’s something that I felt was always missing for me and now I have a super comfortable chamois to wear in any type of riding I do.—Aaron Gwin, Intense Factory Racing
|We are so excited to officially welcome Aaron Gwin to the Nezium family. Aaron has been a longtime friend of the brand and believer in the product since day one and we are thrilled to partner with such an incredibly talented rider like Aaron.—Justin Fierro, Nezium Founder and CEO
