Video: Aaron Gwin Has a New Sponsor for... Chamois?

Mar 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

In a move that will surely chafe his rivals, Aaron Gwin has announced his new sponsor for 2021 - Nezium chamois.

Gwin is known for his raw speed and he doesn't want to taint that with subpar undercarriage protection. This definitely isn't a rash decision though as it's a piece of kit Gwin says he felt was "always missing" from his set up.

Gwin will now be riding the new Game Changer 2.0 line of shorts for 2021 and beyond. The short is made from 85% Polyester and 15% Spandex with a premium high-density foam pad that's said to give "superior protection, comfort, and longevity". It has a thigh pocket for a phone or snack and a back pocket that is designed for smaller items like keys but Gwin uses to store his bottle. The shorts are available now for $79.99 with a women's version called The Guthrie also available at the same price.

bigquotesIt’s been awesome to work with Nezium to develop this new line of products. It’s something that I felt was always missing for me and now I have a super comfortable chamois to wear in any type of riding I do.Aaron Gwin, Intense Factory Racing

bigquotesWe are so excited to officially welcome Aaron Gwin to the Nezium family. Aaron has been a longtime friend of the brand and believer in the product since day one and we are thrilled to partner with such an incredibly talented rider like Aaron.Justin Fierro, Nezium Founder and CEO

For more information on Nezium products, click here.

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Racing Rumours Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
110610 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
108955 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
105989 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
58792 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
58535 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
57111 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
53663 views
First Look: The New Last Cinto is a German Made, All-Mountain Lightweight
40991 views

12 Comments

  • 9 0
 Having huge balls like him, I would want protection there also.
  • 1 0
 I think it's more about the ball to inner thigh interface
  • 6 0
 ...you need a raise Smurf.
  • 1 0
 "Gwin is known for his raw speed and he doesn't want to taint that with subpar undercarriage protection." Amazing wordsmithing.
  • 2 0
 I laughed at the game changer language and imagining poor Aaron suffering terribly for years in subpar, diaper like chamois for years, but these don't look bad and are priced less than many premium chamois options. I'd try some on sale then annoy my wife and riding buddies with inserting game changer puns into everything.
  • 1 0
 "Gwin is known for his raw speed and he doesn't want to taint that with subpar undercarriage protection. "

Comment gold goes to you sir.
  • 1 0
 Jeez, $80? Club Ride has very nice Chamois for a good deal cheaper and they run sales every so often.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't actually sit down once in the advert, nicely done.
  • 1 0
 Where my commando riders at??
  • 1 0
 Probably the pharmacy, looking for rash ointments.
  • 1 0
 Bit early for April fools no?
  • 1 0
 Congrats on the Nezium sponsorship, Aaron! Gonna pick me up some.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007233
Mobile Version of Website