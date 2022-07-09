Video: Aaron Gwin on Resetting & Refocusing in Episode 3 of 'Going for Six'

Words: e*thirteen

Championships come easy to no one, even a five-time World Cup Overall Champion, Aaron Gwin. In Episode 3 of Going for Six, we hear from Aaron as he rides the highs and lows like a true champion with his eye and steady aim remaining on the prize.Fresh off a solid result and nearly breaking into the top ten at Leogang, Aaron is pleased to have surpassed his goal of a top 15, after the 1st two WC events didn’t go to plan.This year Aaron has invited us to come with him on his journey for the podium and what we see is an unconstrained and open account of his path from race to race and just how he handles his off-time training and re-strategizing, and dedication to his family and the sport.Two weeks after Leogang, we catch up with Aaron decompressing between events at his favorite summer escape: his ranch, in the mountains of Montana.Just a few miles from Big Sky Resort Bike Park, the ranch is where Aaron and his wife try to spend whatever summertime isn’t spent traveling. From the scenes at the park we get to enjoy seeing Aaron doing what he does best as he rips through the runs at the park with ease and hardcore confidence. At the ranch, we see how Aaron can disconnect from the stress. It’s the perfect getaway, where they can truly escape from the hustle. Here Aaron can work on his craft through the scenic but technical DH runs the mountain is known for. It’s here also that we see how Aaron takes time to go inward to reconfigure his future moves.In this episode, Aaron also sheds light on the collaboration between rider and sponsor in developing a new podium-level bike, a process he’s familiar with, which fuels the fun and his hunger for results. Aaron also reflects on being a kid, wondering why adults yearn for solitude, while as a married adult he now can empathize completely as he and his wife look upon their own property from rocking chairs for the precise reasons he couldn't understand as a child.In Going for Six, Episode 3, we hear Aaron reveal an intimate conclusion… Aaron has achieved all he ever wished and more, but touches on the singular motivation that remains: He still has an unwavering drive to race and win, even without needing the accomplishments to validate him now. The inner fire that it takes to become a WC champ still burns inside, which is what makes this journey back to the podium such an exciting ride. As fans, many of us know he’s capable, and can’t help but root for him to bring it home.Episode 3 - Going for SixVideo Credits: Brock Van HeelPhoto Credits - Nathan Hughes