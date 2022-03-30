close
Video: Aaron Gwin on Riding Flat Corners with More Speed & Finesse
Mar 30, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
Follow
Following
Here are 3 key points to dial in your flat cornering speed and technique. Hope they help!
—
Aaron Gwin
Videos
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
144997 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
129805 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
53559 views
More Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
43464 views
Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
40003 views
Spotted: Remi Thirion's New Giant Glory for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
37869 views
Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal
37022 views
Review: Öhlins TTX2 Air Shock
35404 views
Score
Time
15
0
preach
(37 mins ago)
chill with the "He's old and just wants attention". If that was so he'd do some douchey publicity stunt, not actually put out helpful content that doesn't make him look cool. He's just trying to give back in a practical way.
[Reply]
3
0
4thflowkage
(10 mins ago)
Gwin has forgotten more than most people here know. Everyone is acting like he suddenly sucks because he's now top 40 instead of top 10. IMO older riders like Gwin, Hill, Hannah, and Minaar probably have more actual bike skill than riders like Pierron, Iles, or Daprela. (EDIT: This is just a function of experience.) It's just that it is easier to stay in top 10 shape and risk crashing when you are 23.
[Reply]
8
0
backpackvideo
(42 mins ago)
Podiums or not, we’re still in his corner.
[Reply]
1
3
schulte1400
(30 mins ago)
All these corner videos can be summed up in two points...
1) Weight your tires
2) Lean the bike over so you're on the corner knobs
That's its. The correct body position will come naturally if you lean your bike over weight tires as needed.
[Reply]
2
3
twonsarelli
(45 mins ago)
wait... is aaron a gwinger?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
5
9
dairydolores
(51 mins ago)
I know Gwin has had a ton of wins in his career, but I feel like there are some new sheriff's in town. He kind of acts like he's still top dog, but the results haven't really shown that... The real winning formula? Baguettes.
[Reply]
2
0
audric
(30 mins ago)
baguette and saucisson !!! (lil bit of red wine shouldn't hurt either)
[Reply]
2
8
andrewfrauenglass
(40 mins ago)
e-bikes... ok...
[Reply]
2
1
Rickus420
(33 mins ago)
…internet comment experts still think they know better than actual professionals…
[Reply]
1
1
andrewfrauenglass
(26 mins ago)
old goats still like to hear themselves...
[Reply]
