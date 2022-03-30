close
Video: Aaron Gwin on Riding Flat Corners with More Speed & Finesse

Mar 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesHere are 3 key points to dial in your flat cornering speed and technique. Hope they help!Aaron Gwin


10 Comments

  • 15 0
 chill with the "He's old and just wants attention". If that was so he'd do some douchey publicity stunt, not actually put out helpful content that doesn't make him look cool. He's just trying to give back in a practical way.
  • 3 0
 Gwin has forgotten more than most people here know. Everyone is acting like he suddenly sucks because he's now top 40 instead of top 10. IMO older riders like Gwin, Hill, Hannah, and Minaar probably have more actual bike skill than riders like Pierron, Iles, or Daprela. (EDIT: This is just a function of experience.) It's just that it is easier to stay in top 10 shape and risk crashing when you are 23.
  • 8 0
 Podiums or not, we’re still in his corner.
  • 1 3
 All these corner videos can be summed up in two points...

1) Weight your tires
2) Lean the bike over so you're on the corner knobs

That's its. The correct body position will come naturally if you lean your bike over weight tires as needed.
  • 2 3
 wait... is aaron a gwinger?
