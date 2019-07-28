Video: Aaron Gwin Out of Race Mode in Leogang Bike Park

Jul 28, 2019
by SaalfeldenLeogang  

Press Release: Bikepark Leogang

Two new lines, a 5,000 m² Pumptrack and a new Gondola, for 2019, the Epic Bikepark Leogang has expanded their biking offer and made sure that there is something to enjoy for every mountain biker. A regular, and welcome guest of honor is Aaron Gwin. The American, who has 20 World Cup wins on his resume, has a soft spot for Saalfelden Leogang and spent some private time in Epic Bikepark Leogang after the World Cup. Check out his session right here: Aaron Gwin's Day Off

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Mountain bike fans can look forward to two brand-new lines in the bikepark, as well as two brand-new trails in the Saalfelden Leogang region and a 5,000 m2 pumptrack. With the new Steinberg Line by Fox and the Antonius Trail, Leogang’s trail network will be expanded by more than 11 kilometres / 7miles. The Steinberg Line by Fox is perfect for beginners and riders who are looking for some serious flow, while the Antonius Trail is more suitable for riders looking for technical singletrail features. Outside of the bike park, the region has also witnessed the addition of two new trails – the Schwarzleo Trail and the Forsthof Trail – two natural trails that were shaped by hand. Additionally, the new Steinbergbahn gondola will get everyone up the mountain faster, so they can get in more laps.

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Who better to test the suitability and shred vibes of the Epic Bikepark Leogang than Aaron Gwin? No other athlete has shaped the World Cup in Leogang as much as the five-time Overall World Cup winner. In 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Gwin took the win in Leogang and finished second in 2018. But the 31-year-old also suffered some setbacks on the “Speedster” track. In 2012, his brakes malfunctioned, in 2014 a flat in the upper section led to a spectacular run on just his rim. In 2015, he snapped his chain coming out of the gate, but he didn’t let that stop him – taking the win even without his chain – a feat that is both legendary and remarkable. Following this year’s World Cup, the Leogang lover spent a few comfy days in his ‘living room’ in Epic Bikepark Leogang and spent some days shredding the different trails.

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

The Saalfelden Leogang region and the Epic Bikepark Leogang wish Aaron a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on his bike riding Downhill tracks soon again. #staystrong
Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Here's what Aaron Gwin had to say about the World Cup in Leogang, the Saalfelden Leogang region and the fun that he had at the shoot.

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

bigquotesThe shoot was fun. It was really enjoyable for me because we got to ride a lot of different trails. But it was also hard work, especially when you’re riding downhill. You’re hiking back up after every shot. But it’s a lot of fun when you collaborate with guys that are good at what they do. When they have an eye for riding and they know the angles, it makes it pretty easy and you get the shots in a couple of takes. It was like that today, so I had a lot of fun. The backdrop in Leogang is amazing so I don’t think you can really take a bad photo here.

The tracks are awesome! We rode a couple of trails here that I’ve never ridden and they were a lot of fun all the way from the top. It’s cool to have a bike park like this with a huge variety of terrain. There a challenging wood sections and rock gardens as well as high-speed wallrides to get loose and convenient flow trails, too. This variety is what a good bike park is all about.

Leogang for me has always been a special place. To start with, the scenery here - Leogang is just a beautiful place. It’s somewhere I just love to come and to race and to ride. We always stay at the same hotel which offers great food and everyone treats us really well. It’s just a really good atmosphere. The fans are awesome. I’ve raced here for nine years and had some of the best races of my career here on this track, so the fans and I have a special connection, too. It feels like a home race each time I come here.

I’m really excited that the World Champs will be in Leogang. It would be amazing to win. Last time the World Championships were here in 2012 a mechanical took me out of the running. To become World Champion in Leogang is my big goal and it would certainly cap off a lot of great races here.

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Photo by Sebastian Sternemann

Further information about The Epic Bikepark Leogang can be found on: bikepark-leogang.com, instagram.com/BikeparkLeogang and facebook.com/BikeparkLeogang

All photos by Sebastian Sternemann

Regions in Article
Leogang

Posted In:
Videos Aaron Gwin Riding Videos DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
66618 views
First Ride: The 2020 Cannondale Moterra Isn't Just Another SUV eMTB
52603 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
52350 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
46801 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
40890 views
Vail Resorts to Acquire 17 Mountains in North America
37501 views
Alchemy Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
36627 views
Injury Update: Aaron Gwin Out Until DH World Champs
35633 views

11 Comments

  • + 4
 as a fan I wish I saw Gwin more active with the Intense team I know he’s injured but he’s like the team owner I don’t see him helping the other guys on his team on line choices, track walk, media day, or anything like that just my opinion though.
  • + 1
 Punctuation, man!!
  • + 2
 Gwinnster could win a race on a chopper but I think he should just give a mullet bike a go when hes fixed. He just looks perched on that bike.
  • + 2
 I’m a musician and the sound of tires on dirt is still some of the best ‘music’ I’ve heard.

Heal up Gwin!
  • + 4
 Oh FFS! Now even the Musicians are chiming in!! I guess I may as well too? I'm a Realtor®️, and that panoramic view couldn't be beat! Looks like several ideal building sites...
  • + 2
 @mtbikemccoy: Im a custom furniture designer/maker and I think AG needs to pad out his new digs with total custom pieces!! ....we could use "clean lines" and find the "flow" of the house and spend alot of your "money"!!
(Did i do this right @mtbikemccoy?)
  • + 1
 If there's anywhere for him to finally get the stripes...

Either way rad video! Smile
  • + 1
 that's not race mode?
  • + 1
 No, he had a chain on his bike in this video. Doesn’t use one while racing.
  • + 1
 his “not race” mode is my “in your dreams” mode Big Grin
  • + 1
 More please.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018085
Mobile Version of Website