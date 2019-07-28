Video: Aaron Gwin Out of Race Mode in Leogang Bike Park

The shoot was fun. It was really enjoyable for me because we got to ride a lot of different trails. But it was also hard work, especially when you’re riding downhill. You’re hiking back up after every shot. But it’s a lot of fun when you collaborate with guys that are good at what they do. When they have an eye for riding and they know the angles, it makes it pretty easy and you get the shots in a couple of takes. It was like that today, so I had a lot of fun. The backdrop in Leogang is amazing so I don’t think you can really take a bad photo here.



The tracks are awesome! We rode a couple of trails here that I’ve never ridden and they were a lot of fun all the way from the top. It’s cool to have a bike park like this with a huge variety of terrain. There a challenging wood sections and rock gardens as well as high-speed wallrides to get loose and convenient flow trails, too. This variety is what a good bike park is all about.



Leogang for me has always been a special place. To start with, the scenery here - Leogang is just a beautiful place. It’s somewhere I just love to come and to race and to ride. We always stay at the same hotel which offers great food and everyone treats us really well. It’s just a really good atmosphere. The fans are awesome. I’ve raced here for nine years and had some of the best races of my career here on this track, so the fans and I have a special connection, too. It feels like a home race each time I come here.



I’m really excited that the World Champs will be in Leogang. It would be amazing to win. Last time the World Championships were here in 2012 a mechanical took me out of the running. To become World Champion in Leogang is my big goal and it would certainly cap off a lot of great races here.