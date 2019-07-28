Video: Aaron Gwin Out of Race Mode in Leogang Bike Park

Press Release: Bikepark Leogang
Two new lines, a 5,000 m² Pumptrack and a new Gondola, for 2019, the Epic Bikepark Leogang has expanded their biking offer and made sure that there is something to enjoy for every mountain biker. A regular, and welcome guest of honor is Aaron Gwin. The American, who has 20 World Cup wins on his resume, has a soft spot for Saalfelden Leogang and spent some private time in Epic Bikepark Leogang after the World Cup. Check out his session right here: Aaron Gwin's Day Off
Mountain bike fans can look forward to two brand-new lines in the bikepark, as well as two brand-new trails in the Saalfelden Leogang region and a 5,000 m2 pumptrack. With the new Steinberg Line by Fox and the Antonius Trail, Leogang’s trail network will be expanded by more than 11 kilometres / 7miles. The Steinberg Line by Fox is perfect for beginners and riders who are looking for some serious flow, while the Antonius Trail is more suitable for riders looking for technical singletrail features. Outside of the bike park, the region has also witnessed the addition of two new trails – the Schwarzleo Trail and the Forsthof Trail – two natural trails that were shaped by hand. Additionally, the new Steinbergbahn gondola will get everyone up the mountain faster, so they can get in more laps.
Who better to test the suitability and shred vibes of the Epic Bikepark Leogang than Aaron Gwin? No other athlete has shaped the World Cup in Leogang as much as the five-time Overall World Cup winner. In 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Gwin took the win in Leogang and finished second in 2018. But the 31-year-old also suffered some setbacks on the “Speedster” track. In 2012, his brakes malfunctioned, in 2014 a flat in the upper section led to a spectacular run on just his rim. In 2015, he snapped his chain coming out of the gate, but he didn’t let that stop him – taking the win even without his chain – a feat that is both legendary and remarkable. Following this year’s World Cup, the Leogang lover spent a few comfy days in his ‘living room’ in Epic Bikepark Leogang and spent some days shredding the different trails.
The Saalfelden Leogang region and the Epic Bikepark Leogang wish Aaron a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on his bike riding Downhill tracks soon again. #staystrong
Here's what Aaron Gwin had to say about the World Cup in Leogang, the Saalfelden Leogang region and the fun that he had at the shoot.
|The shoot was fun. It was really enjoyable for me because we got to ride a lot of different trails. But it was also hard work, especially when you’re riding downhill. You’re hiking back up after every shot. But it’s a lot of fun when you collaborate with guys that are good at what they do. When they have an eye for riding and they know the angles, it makes it pretty easy and you get the shots in a couple of takes. It was like that today, so I had a lot of fun. The backdrop in Leogang is amazing so I don’t think you can really take a bad photo here.
The tracks are awesome! We rode a couple of trails here that I’ve never ridden and they were a lot of fun all the way from the top. It’s cool to have a bike park like this with a huge variety of terrain. There a challenging wood sections and rock gardens as well as high-speed wallrides to get loose and convenient flow trails, too. This variety is what a good bike park is all about.
Leogang for me has always been a special place. To start with, the scenery here - Leogang is just a beautiful place. It’s somewhere I just love to come and to race and to ride. We always stay at the same hotel which offers great food and everyone treats us really well. It’s just a really good atmosphere. The fans are awesome. I’ve raced here for nine years and had some of the best races of my career here on this track, so the fans and I have a special connection, too. It feels like a home race each time I come here.
I’m really excited that the World Champs will be in Leogang. It would be amazing to win. Last time the World Championships were here in 2012 a mechanical took me out of the running. To become World Champion in Leogang is my big goal and it would certainly cap off a lot of great races here.
Further information about The Epic Bikepark Leogang can be found on: bikepark-leogang.com
, instagram.com/BikeparkLeogang
and facebook.com/BikeparkLeogang
All photos by Sebastian Sternemann
11 Comments
Heal up Gwin!
(Did i do this right @mtbikemccoy?)
Either way rad video!
Post a Comment