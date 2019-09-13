Video: Aaron Gwin POV Preview of Mammoth's New DH Trail 'Velociraptor'

Sep 13, 2019
by Mammoth Mountain  
Velociraptor

by MammothMountain
Velociraptor is now open to the public following a limited inaugural run as the pro DH track during last year's Kamikaze Bike Games.

A purist's DH trail, Velociraptor offers up multiple lines, rewarding commitment with speed with roll-around options through the gnarliest sections. Fresh cut last year, much of the trail sat under 40 feet of snow for a good portion of the winter which compressed the terrain between rock sections. The resulting track provides enough traction and control to balance out Velociraptor's steep, exposed and consequential nature. It's an instant classic.

The trail crew has been hard at work shaping an access trail to Velociraptor. To find it, ride down Skid Marks then head left at the top of Cloud Nine Express (CH 9). Some pedaling is definitely required, but the reward is one the best DH trails in the west.

Here's Aaron Gwin, whose vision was crucial in shaping the trail, getting the goods.

Mammoth Mountain Bike Park

Videos Aaron Gwin


19 Comments

  • 8 0
 Would be less painful to just cut off our ears with a hot blade.
  • 1 0
 Actually stopped watching as soon as the music started..
  • 8 0
 to call this a track seems a bit much... I'd get absolutely lost
  • 1 0
 that s what i was thinking
  • 4 0
 I looked down at the 4 minute mark and realized I would've barfed twice by then. That's a long track!

Sidenote: Put some temporary wooden features on the ski slope crossings. That was a long haul across the desert, eh?
  • 2 0
 That looks like my ideal trail. Lots of tech but still rollable at slower speeds for us humans. AKA, fun on the first lap, but also fun to repeat and refine.
  • 1 0
 Deym.. He made it so easy.. This trail is no joke. Me and my friends run this last month and we finish it all the way down but really slow.lol. Next I can run this like Aaron G..Smile
  • 2 0
 “but the reward is one the best DH trails in the west.“

I guess Whistler isn’t considered the west...
  • 1 1
 It’s another country dude
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: sooooo....
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: what?
  • 1 0
 This video was posted up before either way I would’ve been lost already hahaha
  • 1 0
 Purist DH is industry code for "trail that will shake loose the fillings in your teeth"
  • 1 0
 Syncline is mo beta , climb for it you shuttle gypsie!
  • 2 0
 Nice walk on the beach.
  • 1 0
 The first section is awesome, great steepness to it.
  • 1 0
 Isn't this just the full velocity track from the late 90's?
  • 1 0
 Is he on the moon?

Post a Comment



