Video: Aaron Gwin POV Preview of Mammoth's New DH Trail 'Velociraptor'

Velociraptor is now open to the public following a limited inaugural run as the pro DH track during last year's Kamikaze Bike Games.A purist's DH trail, Velociraptor offers up multiple lines, rewarding commitment with speed with roll-around options through the gnarliest sections. Fresh cut last year, much of the trail sat under 40 feet of snow for a good portion of the winter which compressed the terrain between rock sections. The resulting track provides enough traction and control to balance out Velociraptor's steep, exposed and consequential nature. It's an instant classic.The trail crew has been hard at work shaping an access trail to Velociraptor. To find it, ride down Skid Marks then head left at the top of Cloud Nine Express (CH 9). Some pedaling is definitely required, but the reward is one the best DH trails in the west.Here's Aaron Gwin, whose vision was crucial in shaping the trail, getting the goods.