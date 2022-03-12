Video: Aaron Gwin Prepares for the 2022 Race Season in Episode 1 of 'Going for Six'

Words: e*thirteen

I'm stoked to give my fans a "behind the scenes" look into my season as it unfolds this year. It'll be fun to shoot in different locations as well and show what an average day looks like for me as we train and travel. I hope to mostly show people a side of my life that they don't normally get to see much of outside of the races.". — Aaron Gwin

In 2011, Aaron Gwin became the first person ever to win 5 World Cups in a single season. He claimed the overall series title that year and became a household name in mountain biking. With 20 World Cup race wins, 5 World Cup titles and 8 US National Championships to his name, Aaron Gwin is one of the greatest downhill racers of all time."Aaron Gwin. Going for Six” is a video series created for fans and cycling enthusiasts around the globe, showcasing the highs and lows of a pro racer's experiences over the course of the 2022 World Cup season. "Going for Six" will provide an inside, intimate view of the World Cup series, as experienced by Aaron.As the 2022 race season progresses, Aaron will share his insights and strategies around competitors, training, team relationships, conditioning, technique, pro-tips, products, physical and mental conditioning, course analysis, and more. We'll get an insider look at what it's like to be a World Cup athlete chasing podiums and a world championship title.Each episode of “Going for Six” will be created around race events. Aaron is the driver of the content and will dictate the story as we all follow along. Six episodes will be created in partnership with e*thirteen and Aaron Gwin during the 2022 World Cup series.Episode 1: Three weeks before the World Cup series kicks off in France, Aaron and his Intense Factory Racing team mechanic John Hall hit hard on testing and training at Fontana, California where Gwin's pro career started. Aaron speaks about his early beginnings racing in jeans at the Fontana DH series while he connects with the locals and dials in his 2022 prototype race rig for the challenging season to come. As we conclude episode 1, Aaron packs up and moves his family from California to Tennessee, just as he’s in the middle of prepping for the start of the season.Follow the series "Going for Six" with Aaron Gwin, as he fights for his 6th World Cup championship title.Video Credit: Brock VanHeel | Photos: Paul Olmedo