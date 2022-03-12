close
Video: Aaron Gwin Prepares for the 2022 Race Season in Episode 1 of 'Going for Six'

Mar 12, 2022
by e*thirteen  




Words: e*thirteen


In 2011, Aaron Gwin became the first person ever to win 5 World Cups in a single season. He claimed the overall series title that year and became a household name in mountain biking. With 20 World Cup race wins, 5 World Cup titles and 8 US National Championships to his name, Aaron Gwin is one of the greatest downhill racers of all time.

"Aaron Gwin. Going for Six” is a video series created for fans and cycling enthusiasts around the globe, showcasing the highs and lows of a pro racer's experiences over the course of the 2022 World Cup season. "Going for Six" will provide an inside, intimate view of the World Cup series, as experienced by Aaron.








As the 2022 race season progresses, Aaron will share his insights and strategies around competitors, training, team relationships, conditioning, technique, pro-tips, products, physical and mental conditioning, course analysis, and more. We'll get an insider look at what it's like to be a World Cup athlete chasing podiums and a world championship title.









Each episode of “Going for Six” will be created around race events. Aaron is the driver of the content and will dictate the story as we all follow along. Six episodes will be created in partnership with e*thirteen and Aaron Gwin during the 2022 World Cup series.






Episode 1: Three weeks before the World Cup series kicks off in France, Aaron and his Intense Factory Racing team mechanic John Hall hit hard on testing and training at Fontana, California where Gwin's pro career started. Aaron speaks about his early beginnings racing in jeans at the Fontana DH series while he connects with the locals and dials in his 2022 prototype race rig for the challenging season to come. As we conclude episode 1, Aaron packs up and moves his family from California to Tennessee, just as he’s in the middle of prepping for the start of the season.

Follow the series "Going for Six" with Aaron Gwin, as he fights for his 6th World Cup championship title.

bigquotesI'm stoked to give my fans a "behind the scenes" look into my season as it unfolds this year. It'll be fun to shoot in different locations as well and show what an average day looks like for me as we train and travel. I hope to mostly show people a side of my life that they don't normally get to see much of outside of the races.".Aaron Gwin


Video Credit: Brock VanHeel | Photos: Paul Olmedo

Posted In:
Videos Ethirteen Aaron Gwin


38 Comments

  • 26 3
 Takes some cojones to call out going for a 6th overall after such difficult reason seasons and with such a high level of competition. Kudos and good luck to the Gwin.
  • 5 1
 Yeah gonna be interesting for sure. I don't know whether someone can beat the frenchies right now
  • 2 5
 @bashhard: I think we all know the answer to that
  • 13 2
 If you were him would you “go for” anything else? Should anyone on the circuit being going for anything else? Does anyone race for anything but their fastest, and hope that their fastest is the fastest of all?
  • 2 4
 @BiNARYBiKE: No I wouldn't if I were him and had his palmares. However there is a difference between in your mind going for the WC overall and proclaiming it to the world with a video series. Also there are plenty of guys and gals who are just gunning for top tens, and let's be clear to consistently score top tens today means you are an absolute consistent bad ass on a bike.
  • 1 0
 Champions typically believe in themselves. I'd love to see him make a huge comeback.
  • 1 0
 I think I take it as a given that all the top guys are going for the overall, every year. Whether declared on video or not.
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: I'd rather see him going for 1 (rainbow jersey) instead.
  • 16 0
 I applaud Gwin. Dude always keeps level head, strong in believes and an incredible athlete and businessman. It looks like making changes to progress as a person and a racer. Love the fact he’s pushing alongside a strong top ten rider like Dak as a teammate. Can only help both. Would love to see these two on a WC podium together. Let’s go AG ...
  • 11 0
 Watching commencal video last night and just talking about the difficulty of top tier racing. Excited to see what Gwin can do this year! Best of luck
  • 3 1
 Me too, love Gwin. Just watched Cars 3 with my kids though and have to say there are some obvious comparisons to be drawn between Gwin and Mqueen reluctantly making way for the young guns in their respective sports...
  • 1 0
 Biggest takeaway from that video is Commencal spent 2 full seasons getting the V5 ready through extensive team wide testing.

Intense made a high pivot prototype that the team will have what, 1-2 months max to use before WC #1?
  • 8 2
 I am the guy that fist bumps him at 1:29. He is a cool kid. Always has been. What the video does not show is there was a stall on letting people down the track for practice. I talked to him for about 20 minutes up top. I am an avid Intense fan. I am near 50 years old and I have owned 19 Intense frames (0 warranty issues). We had a cool talk about hi pivot. Like I said, I am old and I think it is time to put DH aside. I do not plan on buying another DH frame. I doubt I will get a hi pivot bike but they sound really cool.
  • 14 4
 “Going for 6th” might be a more realistic goal….
  • 8 1
 Rootin for AG this year. Would be nice to see him up there again and knock the Frenchies down a peg or two.
  • 5 12
flag Ricolaburle (15 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 No it would not.
  • 2 0
 I wouldn't begrudge him giving them a couple of beatings. What a great final season of WC DH it would be.
  • 4 0
 You can skip to 2:55 right away. Fork looks fooking dialed and gwinner looks slim and trained. Will be interesting to see, if he can do some damage again.
  • 1 0
 What’s all this talk about up and comers? If dudes start winning races consistently under pressure in stacked fields and do a good job promoting themselves and any sponsors they have, they’ll come up.

WC racing is gnarly. The pressure is nuts and the level is waaaay up there. Just trips me out how dudes count this guy out. Look at Peaty, Minnaar, Barel, any of those legends. They were killing it to the very end. Gwin will be no exception.
  • 4 0
 @3:17 that was great lol
  • 2 0
 Great to hear Gwin mention where his DH racing started, SRC Racing has been around a long time.
  • 2 0
 Gwinning!! Get after it this year. You beat the best chainless. Just saying, hope your back on top again.
  • 1 0
 "Donnie and his family" run the most organized races that I've ever experienced. Totally top-notch, on point, on schedule, no hick-ups, grass-roots/family kinda racing.
  • 1 1
 Gwin would have same results from last year if he keeps training in those sandy race tracks. Tracks at the WCs are completely different.
  • 2 0
 Well he has won more than just about everyone else training on those tracks
  • 1 0
 Needs better flat protection
  • 1 0
 I ate some dirt on a few of those sections he's riding at Fontana.
  • 1 0
 Nobody can afford Gwin on PB Fantasy though. So that's that.
  • 1 0
 Who is going to run 26/31 PSI now? LOL!
  • 1 0
 Summeeeeeeeeeeeeer feelingSmile
  • 1 0
 Where did Aaron move?
  • 4 0
 Not sure exactly where in Tennessee and Montana but Vital posted a link on Zillow to Gwin’s house in SoCal for sale.
  • 1 0
 @srsiri23w: turned out to be a good investment haha
  • 1 0
 Let's get back on top
  • 1 0
 Let’s go!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



