Video: Aaron Gwin Prepares for the Fort William World Cup in Episode 2 of 'Going for Six'

“I was very motivated going into that first race... and I feel the same way after. I just want to keep improving every weekend” — Aaron Gwin

Race # 2 of the 2022 World Cup Series starts this week at Fort William, and we are all wondering what the teams are doing to prepare. As the excitement builds, Aaron Gwin and the Intense Factory Racing team are no different than most other teams. They are working with new bikes, coming to terms with new chassis, new settings, new teammates, new sponsors, and questions as to how quickly they can close the gap with the competition, individually and as a team.Back home between the large break all the teams get a couple weeks to assess with where they are, and how they can optimize and push their positions. All racers are working hard to train, fine tune and adjust after everything learned in race #1.Most of us are thinking about individual and team scores, and the media is reporting who did better, who crashed and may have been injured.When we think about our favorite DH racers we typically don’t get to see the real heart and courage that goes on, off the podium, and the dedication, spirit and work it takes to get there.With Going For Six with Aaron Gwin, Episode 2, we get to see how a multi-time champion regroups from a hard spill in race#1, stays positive and steps up to responsibilities to exhibit true championship character.We see the world that Aaron lives in, and his day-to-day responsibilities as a team owner, a racer, mentor, coach and husband. Having just moved from California to Tennessee, Aaron takes us with him for a few intimate days and we get to see his life from the inside out as he talks about his move, his team and his motivation from his new teammate, Dakotah Norton.What stands out is just how much Aaron has on his plate, and the adversity of life we can all relate to, but what’s so admirable is how composed he remains. We see his new life unfolding and watch him test out the local parks on a new bike with a huge smile. All this while he’s getting ready to take on the world’s best in just a few days. Having Dakotah only 10 minutes away as well as the Windrock Bike Park, we can see that the move was strategic. He takes his team and personal responsibilities seriously, and he does it with purpose and composure.Take a walk with a true champion as he regroups from a disappointing race and shows how a true champ shoves it off and gets back into "A-Game" mode. Aaron doesn’t lose sight of his role – and he keeps his cool for all those involved.He’s got everything on the line, but we see a character who pulls all the pieces together for all those around him and while continuing to push himself and motivate others.The life of a racer is a roller coaster, with the highest highs and the lowest lows. To be a multi-time champion means you thrive and excel in these situations. You’ve got to be able to handle the physical and emotional challenges and persevere while facing it all. Aaron Gwin is not afraid of the ride, and we’re excited to see him regroup like the champion he is and to continue forward on his quest for six."Going for Six” is a video series developed in partnership with e*thirteen and Aaron Gwin for fans and cycling enthusiasts around the globe, showcasing the highs and lows of a pro-racer’s experiences over the course of the 2022 World Cup season. The series will provide an inside, intimate view of the WC series, as experienced by Aaron.Subscribe and tune in all season long at Aaron's YT channel and follow Aaron along on his journey to be the best in the world.