Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Aaron Gwin Previews the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill Course
Mar 18, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
7 Comments
A lot of changes to the course this year should make for an awesome race!
—
Windrock Bike Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Aaron Gwin
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,005 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
75435 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
53664 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
43013 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
40327 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
36060 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
35427 views
Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking
35051 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
29270 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
BamaBiscuits
(14 mins ago)
I really like this slower preview where he stops and shows options etc. over a rider blasting through it at near race pace. Both are great, but it’s cool to really be able to look at features
[Reply]
1
0
Deep-Friar
(15 mins ago)
DUDE. Right from the start, first corner taped wider than a two lane highway. Nice work guys this look like an amazing track.
[Reply]
2
0
chillrider199
(34 mins ago)
Yeup… looks like it does indeed go down.
[Reply]
4
0
xciscool
(22 mins ago)
Wild speculation by an arm chair expert pinkbike commenter…typical
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(19 mins ago)
Keeping it fresh and new. Thanks for taking Windrock into the next generation Aaron!
[Reply]
2
0
moutnbiker
(15 mins ago)
Great looking track, love the changes. Great to see Gwin on a bike again.
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
(4 mins ago)
I'm just glad to see Aaron on the bike again.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.124695
Mobile Version of Website