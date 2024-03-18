Video: Aaron Gwin Previews the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill Course

Mar 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA lot of changes to the course this year should make for an awesome race! Windrock Bike Park


7 Comments
 I really like this slower preview where he stops and shows options etc. over a rider blasting through it at near race pace. Both are great, but it’s cool to really be able to look at features
 DUDE. Right from the start, first corner taped wider than a two lane highway. Nice work guys this look like an amazing track.
  • 2 0
 Yeup… looks like it does indeed go down.
 Wild speculation by an arm chair expert pinkbike commenter…typical
 Keeping it fresh and new. Thanks for taking Windrock into the next generation Aaron!
 Great looking track, love the changes. Great to see Gwin on a bike again.
 I'm just glad to see Aaron on the bike again.







