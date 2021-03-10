Video: Aaron Gwin Reflects on the 2020 Season in 'Timeless'

Mar 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

In Episode 4 of his Timeless series, Aaron Gwin reflects on each race in the 2020 World Cup DH season.

Posted In:
Videos Video Aaron Gwin World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
58587 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
53657 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
53294 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
48999 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
48360 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
48356 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
42530 views
Randoms: Automatic Seat Angle Adjustment, Graphene Brake Pads & More - Taipei Cycle Online 2021
38478 views

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 How did he...did he...is he younger now than he was in 2008???
  • 4 0
 I think since he's gotten married, he's mellowed...but in a good way.
  • 4 0
 He's always been pretty freaking mellow. For the longest time I thought he was constantly stoned but he's clean as whistle.
  • 4 0
 Gwin FTW!
  • 1 0
 Hoping for a strong 2021 for him. Get all that rain off of the track and I bet we'll start seeing some podiums again. Hopefully the Frenchies leave a little room at the top!
  • 3 3
 I see what they did there. INTENSEity nice work guys. Real creative stuff over here.
  • 1 0
 Damn, cant wait for race day. I'm as exited as you are Gwin!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010976
Mobile Version of Website