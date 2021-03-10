Pinkbike.com
Video: Aaron Gwin Reflects on the 2020 Season in 'Timeless'
Mar 10, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
In Episode 4 of his Timeless series, Aaron Gwin reflects on each race in the 2020 World Cup DH season.
11 Comments
Klainmeister
(1 hours ago)
How did he...did he...is he younger now than he was in 2008???
[Reply]
4
0
preach
(58 mins ago)
I think since he's gotten married, he's mellowed...but in a good way.
[Reply]
4
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(50 mins ago)
He's always been pretty freaking mellow. For the longest time I thought he was constantly stoned but he's clean as whistle.
[Reply]
4
0
MountainJnky
(1 hours ago)
Gwin FTW!
[Reply]
1
0
Remonster
(2 mins ago)
Hoping for a strong 2021 for him. Get all that rain off of the track and I bet we'll start seeing some podiums again. Hopefully the Frenchies leave a little room at the top!
[Reply]
3
3
makripper
(1 hours ago)
I see what they did there. INTENSEity nice work guys. Real creative stuff over here.
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(9 mins ago)
Damn, cant wait for race day. I'm as exited as you are Gwin!
[Reply]
4
14
Matt115lamb
(1 hours ago)
Who wants to wager he don’t win another WC race ?
[Reply]
5
0
dglobulator
(1 hours ago)
Ever? Not sure you can totally count Gwin out for another future win. Granted he's been quiet for a bit but he's unreal when it all comes together.
[Reply]
5
0
JeffreyJim
(1 hours ago)
I'll take that wager. He'll win at least one more.
[Reply]
1
1
jaame
(20 mins ago)
He won't.
[Reply]
