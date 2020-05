It's the lockdown edition of a group ride with Aaron Gwin, Marco Fontana, Brian Lopes, Kyle Strait, Rachel Strait, Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Sam Reynolds, Tom Oehler, Neko Mulally, Clemes Kaudela, David Lieb all getting a first look at Kenda's new Pinner tire and taking it out for a ride.The KHS DH team got in on the action as well!