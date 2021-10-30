Video: Aaron Gwin Shreds King Kong on his eMTB

Oct 30, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMy first time riding the King Kong trail in Utah. I only brought my E-Bike with me this trip but had to go check it out. Thanks to my buddy Logan Binggeli for showing me the way down. Such a cool trail! Aaron Gwin


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 One slight mistake and you'll find yourself at the bottom a lot quicker than expected...
  • 1 0
 Gnarly! Can't believe how casual he is about riding this beast of a trail (for the first time)
  • 1 0
 That's not a trail! Ha ha. Awesome riding. I'm a no.
  • 2 0
 Yawn

