Video: Aaron Gwin Shreds King Kong on his eMTB
Oct 30, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
My first time riding the King Kong trail in Utah. I only brought my E-Bike with me this trip but had to go check it out. Thanks to my buddy Logan Binggeli for showing me the way down. Such a cool trail!
Aaron Gwin
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Aaron Gwin
Vlogs
Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
67327 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
64240 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
60102 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
56950 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
52025 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
41948 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
39404 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
39132 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
pinkbike1000
(48 mins ago)
One slight mistake and you'll find yourself at the bottom a lot quicker than expected...
[Reply]
1
0
rayme
(33 mins ago)
Gnarly! Can't believe how casual he is about riding this beast of a trail (for the first time)
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(1 hours ago)
That's not a trail! Ha ha. Awesome riding. I'm a no.
[Reply]
2
0
abu634
(19 mins ago)
Yawn
[Reply]
