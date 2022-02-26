close
Video: Aaron Gwin Takes a Flat Out Lap in Laguna Beach

Feb 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA lap of bike testing from a very windy day at the beach!Aaron Gwin


Videos Aaron Gwin


4 Comments

 made it look easy.... god dam
 Love the flow!!
 Hmm he scrubbed the rock gap at :40. BK cleared it no problemo.
 Wind will do that to you

