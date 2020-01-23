Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike

Aaron Gwin has posted a video today of himself testing a new downhill bike with just 8 weeks to go until racing kicks off in Portugal.
The bike looks to be a total redesign of the M29 the team was riding last season. Gwin has been testing out mixed wheel combinations
from World Champs onwards and we'd put our houses on this being a mullet bike too. This is more than just a few geometry tweaks and a new leverage ratio, though; the suspension layout has been modified, with a link that connects the seat stays to the top tube, and the shock positioned very low in the frame.
It looks like an aluminum frame, and it wouldn't be the first time Jeff Steber has been able to build a custom prototype bike for the team to meet the trends of the World Cup circuit. Most recently were the aluminum M29s
wheeled out at Fort William in 2017 for Jack Moir and Dean Lucas that he pieced together by hand in California before shipping it out to Scotland.
Gwin was tight-lipped on details of the bike in his caption, simply saying, "I gotta say, it was a good day," but we've reached out to see if he'll sneak us any further details. We've posted the best screenshots we could get below:
