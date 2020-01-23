Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike

Jan 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Aaron Gwin has posted a video today of himself testing a new downhill bike with just 8 weeks to go until racing kicks off in Portugal.

The bike looks to be a total redesign of the M29 the team was riding last season. Gwin has been testing out mixed wheel combinations from World Champs onwards and we'd put our houses on this being a mullet bike too. This is more than just a few geometry tweaks and a new leverage ratio, though; the suspension layout has been modified, with a link that connects the seat stays to the top tube, and the shock positioned very low in the frame.

It looks like an aluminum frame, and it wouldn't be the first time Jeff Steber has been able to build a custom prototype bike for the team to meet the trends of the World Cup circuit. Most recently were the aluminum M29s wheeled out at Fort William in 2017 for Jack Moir and Dean Lucas that he pieced together by hand in California before shipping it out to Scotland.

Gwin was tight-lipped on details of the bike in his caption, simply saying, "I gotta say, it was a good day," but we've reached out to see if he'll sneak us any further details. We've posted the best screenshots we could get below:




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Intense Aaron Gwin


24 Comments

  • 19 0
 can definitely fit a bottle in that badboy
  • 16 0
 How can he be going that fast on a Buick with a normal telescopic fork?!?!?! It must the "Buick effect"!
  • 11 0
 I'm going to side with popular belief on this one. That is indeed a bike
  • 2 0
 #hottake
  • 6 0
 All is well with ... now that Gwin seen going 200mph on a DH bike again.
  • 4 0
 It's uncanny how often Intense hit upon the same ideas as Santa Cruz with their "redesigns"
  • 1 0
 @honourablegeorge you claiming a new "looks like a V10" meme?
  • 1 0
 it was actually the other way around before
  • 3 0
 Hopefully something with more aggressive rearward travel and a sneaky idler just above the chainring Smile
  • 3 0
 maybe this bike takes him back to the podium
  • 5 0
 Hope so! Always fun to watch Gwin when he’s at his best.
  • 2 0
 Is that Laguna? I remember Peaty ripping down that spot in an old Sprung movie.
  • 3 0
 I think Gwin might be a big reality check for the others this season
  • 1 0
 HMMM... Looks familiar, kinda like a Megatower reigncarnated into a DH bike.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the Transition tr11 but the shock is being driven off the lower link, also similar to the Nomad
  • 1 0
 That looks a lot like the V10
  • 1 0
 Yes! Enduro and e-bikes next please!
  • 1 0
 Looks like A combination of an M9 and 951 EVO
  • 1 0
 Looks like a V10
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Session
  • 2 5
 Thank God they are getting rid of that uglyass M29!
  • 3 0
 I quite like the m29
  • 4 0
 You bite your tongue. Best looking dh bike from last season besides pivot and unno for my money. But to each their own I suppose
  • 1 0
 hands down the best looking rig out at the moment

