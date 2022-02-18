close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Aaron Gwin Tests His Prototype Intense & New Gear Ahead of the World Cup Season

Feb 18, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

The race season is coming up in just over a month. Follow along on a day of downhill riding and testing new product with Aaron Gwin and his mechanic John.

Posted In:
Videos Aaron Gwin World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
70329 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
62495 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
53539 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
48798 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
40088 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
33167 views
Video: Manufacturing & Building Guy Martin's New Orange Five Evo
32201 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
31629 views

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 That trail looks fun.
  • 2 0
 Trek Rear and Intense Front?
  • 1 1
 A DH eBike! so that Gwin can climb back up without a van or his mechanics to shuttle him up!
  • 1 0
 He's already been know to do that. When he was with YT there were stories of him pedaling the dh bike to the start gate at fontana on multiple occasions.
  • 1 0
 Scooby Do twist ending. John Hall pull off a mask to reveal Neko.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009118
Mobile Version of Website