close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Aaron Gwin Tests His Prototype Intense & New Gear Ahead of the World Cup Season
Feb 18, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The race season is coming up in just over a month. Follow along on a day of downhill riding and testing new product with Aaron Gwin and his mechanic John.
Posted In:
Videos
Aaron Gwin
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
70329 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
62495 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
53539 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
48798 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
40088 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
33167 views
Video: Manufacturing & Building Guy Martin's New Orange Five Evo
32201 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
31629 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Explodo
(40 mins ago)
That trail looks fun.
[Reply]
2
0
kazwei
(42 mins ago)
Trek Rear and Intense Front?
[Reply]
1
1
zoobab2
(43 mins ago)
A DH eBike! so that Gwin can climb back up without a van or his mechanics to shuttle him up!
[Reply]
1
0
Trudeez
(6 mins ago)
He's already been know to do that. When he was with YT there were stories of him pedaling the dh bike to the start gate at fontana on multiple occasions.
[Reply]
1
0
bproelofs
(4 mins ago)
Scooby Do twist ending. John Hall pull off a mask to reveal Neko.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
6
Gavalar66
(35 mins ago)
FFS, another prototype of a prototype, get ready for the Gwinn book of excuses of why he can't beat the Frenchies, or he may just strain his thumb which will end his season
[Reply]
2
2
Vudu74
(30 mins ago)
What is your excuse for not being at the top of the podium?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009118
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment