Video: Aaron Gwin's Chainless Run from the 2015 Leogang DH World Cup

Apr 11, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAfter breaking his chain right at the start gate, Aaron Gwin heads off for a run that will go down in the DH history books. Probably one of the most memorable MTB Downhill runs ever!

This was the scene of the greatest UCI World Cup downhill race victory of all-time. Sure, we've had big winning margins and wild riding, but never before has a rider snapped a chain at the start of his or her run and go on to take the victory. Leogang 2015 produced one of the most breathtaking, nail-biting and spectacular races of that season. Red Bull





***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

18 Comments

  • 13 0
 on the actual video : www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8ryQOiX05k

you can see young hairy Troy Brosnan calling "you motherf*cker" at the end and Gwin replies that the suspension works pretty good without a chain. Such a fun sport with good spotsmanship
  • 3 0
 Is it just me, or is it weird to see a quote attributed to a company? It’s not like a can of liquid smarties is capable of writing...
Would be nice to at least give credit to the person at Red Bull who said that.
  • 2 0
 It’s hard to believe this was 5 years ago. It’s even harder to believe we will spend the rest of our lives #stayinghome, being board and watching Coronavirus news updates.
  • 2 0
 Rest of our lives? Quite the drama queen aren't you!
  • 4 0
 @therealtylerdurden: "Motherf*cker won a wc WITH NO CHAIN... For f*cks sake, pay the man what he wants." Smile
  • 1 0
 Amazing talent and yet he let's a broken finger end last season, I think I remember Steve Peat taping his hand to his bars with a broken wrist or similar and laying down a run, not a Gwinn detractor but the man is going to have to raise his game to beat the current crop of young talent winning for fun.
  • 1 0
 So yesterday I went for a bike ride and I broke my chain in two places on the way up. I rode chainless down and for me it feels more difficult. I don't know if there's much suspension interference on my banshee but it was definitely weird to not have any friction when weighing one pedal and then the other.
Definitely full props plus one to Aaron on all of his runs where his equipment wasn't 100%.
Full props to all of his runs when he killed it.
  • 2 0
 It still confuses me how the legend gwin held on and beat chained riders what a legend what a run from 2015
  • 2 0
 defently remember watching this live and thinking ah thats a bummer no win for gwin today
  • 1 0
 Thing I remember most about this race is how gutted Fearon must’ve been to lose that race by 0.045sec. Oh what could’ve been
  • 1 0
 " i think the rear derailleur is missing Claudio, no chain perhaps"

Rob's Lazy BS lol
  • 2 0
 Chain for sale, never used
  • 2 0
 epic
  • 1 0
 Favorite run of all time, right next to Danny Harts Snow Shoe Race Run.
  • 1 0
 Legendary
  • 1 0
 magic right here
  • 1 1
 Aaron Who?
  • 2 0
 Aaron Paul, yeah bitch

Post a Comment



