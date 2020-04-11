Video: Aaron Gwin's Chainless Run from the 2015 Leogang DH World Cup

After breaking his chain right at the start gate, Aaron Gwin heads off for a run that will go down in the DH history books. Probably one of the most memorable MTB Downhill runs ever!



This was the scene of the greatest UCI World Cup downhill race victory of all-time. Sure, we've had big winning margins and wild riding, but never before has a rider snapped a chain at the start of his or her run and go on to take the victory. Leogang 2015 produced one of the most breathtaking, nail-biting and spectacular races of that season. — Red Bull