Video: Aaron Gwin's Chainless Run from the 2015 Leogang DH World Cup

After breaking his chain right at the start gate, Aaron Gwin heads off for a run that will go down in the DH history books. Probably one of the most memorable MTB Downhill runs ever!
This was the scene of the greatest UCI World Cup downhill race victory of all-time. Sure, we've had big winning margins and wild riding, but never before has a rider snapped a chain at the start of his or her run and go on to take the victory. Leogang 2015 produced one of the most breathtaking, nail-biting and spectacular races of that season.— Red Bull
***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.
18 Comments
you can see young hairy Troy Brosnan calling "you motherf*cker" at the end and Gwin replies that the suspension works pretty good without a chain. Such a fun sport with good spotsmanship
Would be nice to at least give credit to the person at Red Bull who said that.
Definitely full props plus one to Aaron on all of his runs where his equipment wasn't 100%.
Full props to all of his runs when he killed it.
Rob's Lazy BS
Post a Comment