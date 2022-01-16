close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Aaron Gwin's Favorite Upper Body Exercises for Mountain Biking

Jan 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA few of my favorite upper body exercises for MTB and Motocross. Hope you enjoy! Aaron Gwin


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
84924 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
48627 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
46061 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
37196 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
36361 views
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
35070 views
Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team
34399 views
Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5
32553 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Thanks for the shirt-on Gwinner…..dont need any additional typical PB shirtless advertising content.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006920
Mobile Version of Website