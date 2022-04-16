close
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
Apr 16, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
A full length look at my practice crash from the first round of the World Cup series in France. Thankful to ride away from this one but it hurt!
—
Aaron Gwin
14 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
freestyIAM
(1 hours ago)
Ooofff. Good thing he strength trains. That hit would have shattered me.
[Reply]
2
0
Blackhat
(52 mins ago)
You’ve got to be built to get slammed like that and be fine. But I suspect most WC riders can take it because lots of strength training is required to even get on the course. Surviving big crashes is near the top of the job description.
[Reply]
1
0
ceecee
(15 mins ago)
He takes the low line at :28 which puts him left of the tree and in line with approaching course marker. Between moving right to avoid marker and moving hard left to get back on main line, front washes and rear follows, despite rider's acrobatic effort to transfer mass away from vector of slide
[Reply]
3
0
straightshreddersOC
(1 hours ago)
He didn’t say a word haha.
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(25 mins ago)
That'll sting. His worst off was getting off the boardwalk at Fort William - that was moto style catapult.
[Reply]
2
0
konashred10
(1 hours ago)
Lourdes - Portugal ... lol
[Reply]
2
0
Cjcameron7
(19 mins ago)
Stop crashing Gwin! We wanna see you back on top. Team America!
[Reply]
1
0
BamaBiscuits
(38 mins ago)
I think my shoulder separated just watching that
[Reply]
1
0
CFR94
(29 mins ago)
Doesn't look fun going face first down that much trail at that speed/grade
[Reply]
2
0
ricky2
(21 mins ago)
That was intense...
[Reply]
1
0
pdxjeremy
(12 mins ago)
I blame his chain. Gotta be why he wrecked
[Reply]
1
0
diamondback1x9
(40 mins ago)
He fkn bounced
[Reply]
1
0
sleazyrider69420
(27 mins ago)
#gwinning
[Reply]
2
2
Blue76
(17 mins ago)
That's it..he just slid out..minor
[Reply]
