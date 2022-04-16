close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Apr 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA full length look at my practice crash from the first round of the World Cup series in France. Thankful to ride away from this one but it hurt! Aaron Gwin


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Aaron Gwin DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
76688 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
61324 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
53058 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
41329 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
40897 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
38115 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37928 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
33178 views

14 Comments

  • 6 0
 Ooofff. Good thing he strength trains. That hit would have shattered me.
  • 2 0
 You’ve got to be built to get slammed like that and be fine. But I suspect most WC riders can take it because lots of strength training is required to even get on the course. Surviving big crashes is near the top of the job description.
  • 1 0
 He takes the low line at :28 which puts him left of the tree and in line with approaching course marker. Between moving right to avoid marker and moving hard left to get back on main line, front washes and rear follows, despite rider's acrobatic effort to transfer mass away from vector of slide
  • 3 0
 He didn’t say a word haha.
  • 2 0
 That'll sting. His worst off was getting off the boardwalk at Fort William - that was moto style catapult.
  • 2 0
 Lourdes - Portugal ... lol
  • 2 0
 Stop crashing Gwin! We wanna see you back on top. Team America!
  • 1 0
 I think my shoulder separated just watching that
  • 1 0
 Doesn't look fun going face first down that much trail at that speed/grade
  • 2 0
 That was intense...
  • 1 0
 I blame his chain. Gotta be why he wrecked
  • 1 0
 He fkn bounced
  • 1 0
 #gwinning
  • 2 2
 That's it..he just slid out..minor

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008921
Mobile Version of Website