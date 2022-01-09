close
Video: Aaron Gwin's Tips to Improve your Braking

Jan 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA video on how to best use your feet to increase braking performance and safety on the trail. This might feel a little strange at first but be patient. Remember, the steeper the trail and harder you brake, the more dropping your heels will help. If you are not braking very hard or on a flat trail, you do not need to drop your heels as far. Hope this helps! Aaron Gwin


10 Comments

  • 8 2
 Aaron Gwin's videos on his channel are gold! As an amateur gravity racer for over 20 years, I'm learning new things from a mountain bike legend. He pushed DH racing to evolve when he dominated for several years. Being able to hear his perspective on riding, training, etc., is awesome.
  • 7 0
 Gwin giving away all his secrets is kind of sus. If he makes a tire pressure video we'll know he's checked out.
  • 3 0
 Great that Aaron is passing on what he has learned!
But Hope he still has a few more years of racing world cups though?
  • 3 1
 1=extract chain
2=remove brakes
  • 3 2
 3 = remove brain
  • 5 3
 Ha! This is fake! Gwin does not brake... how would he know. Wink
  • 2 0
 How about NOT to brake?
That's the advice I need.
  • 1 0
 I always drop my heels far enough to brake with the heels. But when braking really hard, I step on my toes.
  • 1 0
 So
Learn to brake BEFORE
you learn to haul azz? But, Where’s the fun in that?
Facepalm
  • 1 0
 Ummm can we get a bike check??

