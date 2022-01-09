Video: Aaron Gwin's Tips to Improve your Braking

A video on how to best use your feet to increase braking performance and safety on the trail. This might feel a little strange at first but be patient. Remember, the steeper the trail and harder you brake, the more dropping your heels will help. If you are not braking very hard or on a flat trail, you do not need to drop your heels as far. Hope this helps!— Aaron Gwin
10 Comments
But Hope he still has a few more years of racing world cups though?
2=remove brakes
That's the advice I need.
Learn to brake BEFORE
you learn to haul azz? But, Where’s the fun in that?
Post a Comment