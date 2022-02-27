Video: Aaron Gwin's Tips to Improve your Cornering

A simple but detailed explanation of how to achieve the correct body position when cornering in flat turns and more. In my opinion, this is one of the most important techniques to learn when riding a mountain bike and should be learned before pretty much any other technique or skill. Hope it helps!—Aaron Gwin
Of the 30 articles I can see on the homepage right now, 10 are original PB content. You can't just pick and choose data to fit a point you want to make.
Also, the links to YouTube content are for videos that are arguably of interest to us and worth sharing, would you rather PB just don't share those things? I definitely would not prefer that.
What exactly are you hoping to achieve here? If you love original content so much go make some instead of dragging the world down. Ergh.
Maybe I'm overreacting, but I'm sick of this post-truth BS where idiots get to say whatever nonsense opinions they want and completely misuse data to validate it. The scientific method works for a reason, you can't just say what you want and assume you're right.
Maybe I'm thee a*shole here, I need my morning coffee.
