close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Aaron Gwin's Tips to Improve your Cornering

Feb 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA simple but detailed explanation of how to achieve the correct body position when cornering in flat turns and more. In my opinion, this is one of the most important techniques to learn when riding a mountain bike and should be learned before pretty much any other technique or skill. Hope it helps!Aaron Gwin


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos eMTB Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
49892 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
45409 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
43772 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
38383 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
38291 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
35286 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
35100 views
Industry Digest: $2 Billion of Bike Imports in 2021, Decathlon Shuts US Stores & More
34016 views

3 Comments

  • 4 1
 Wow, from the last 11 articles on Pinkbike, 10 of the are links to youtube videos and one is a link to BetaMTB. I miss original content. Frown
  • 1 0
 So you stopped counting just before several original articles?!

Of the 30 articles I can see on the homepage right now, 10 are original PB content. You can't just pick and choose data to fit a point you want to make.

Also, the links to YouTube content are for videos that are arguably of interest to us and worth sharing, would you rather PB just don't share those things? I definitely would not prefer that.

What exactly are you hoping to achieve here? If you love original content so much go make some instead of dragging the world down. Ergh.

Maybe I'm overreacting, but I'm sick of this post-truth BS where idiots get to say whatever nonsense opinions they want and completely misuse data to validate it. The scientific method works for a reason, you can't just say what you want and assume you're right.

Maybe I'm thee a*shole here, I need my morning coffee.
  • 3 2
 Cornering for e-bikes... WTF... put that behind the pay wall please...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009032
Mobile Version of Website