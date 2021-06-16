Video: Abus Announces Quin Smart Crash Detection on Helmets & Richie Schley Shreds Solo in France

Jun 16, 2021
by rasoulution  

PRESS RELEASE: ABUS

Richie Schley has been riding trails all around the world for decades and is of course more than happy to share the trail and the stoke with his friends, but as we all know, it’s not always easy to find a riding buddy that is up for a spontaneous shred or for the lines you have in mind.

bigquotesI like riding all kinds of different stuff and I typically like to ride gnarlier, steeper terrain and more technical trails. A lot of my friends sometimes aren’t into it, so in those times I find myself riding alone. When you’re away from civilization and you don’t have a buddy, it’s kind of nice to have all the different kinds of security you can have in case something goes wrong. ABUS just came out with a new technology which takes it to the next step. It’s called QUIN and if you’re riding alone and you’re going to have a crash it can notify whoever you have set up in the appRichie Schley

ABUS QUIN Crash Detection Technologie

With the smart QUIN system, ABUS adds integrated crash detection to its bicycle helmets. Every helmet equipped with the ABUS-QUIN-Technology has its own private emergency call center. The helmets have an integrated accelerometer that detects and evaluates falls. In the event of a fall, the crash detection triggers the emergency routine on the paired smartphone via a Bluetooth signal and automatically notifies a previously defined person and sends through the location of the rider, allowing the contact person to organize help if needed.

bigquotesI like to make sure that somebody knows where I am or could find me if something really went wrong when I am by myself, so it’s pretty awesome because it kind of opens the freedom to go out there by yourself and feel pretty sure that if something happens to you, someone is going to find youRichie Schley

The heart of the ABUS-QUIN-Technology is the QUIN chip. Designed and developed specifically for cycling, the chip uses reliable Bluetooth 5.0 technology to communicate with the sensors in the helmet as well as the rider's smartphone. In particular, the MonTrailer mountain bike helmet, which is aimed at ambitious trail and enduro riders, is upgraded by this technology in terms of active safety.

ABUS QUIN Crash Detection Technologie

Independently of the crash detection, real-time tracking can be triggered manually in any dangerous situation. Simply tap the rear helmet area four times - and the emergency routine takes its course. The crash detection is controlled via app and all contacts and settings can be controlled there. An important feature is that the user has the option to deactivate the alarm.

In addition to the MonTrailer QUIN, ABUS offers three other helmets with the ABUS-QUIN-Technology in its range: the performance road and gravel helmet Aventor QUIN, its little brother, the Viantor QUIN, and the all-round MTB helmet Moventor QUIN.

ABUS QUIN Crash Detection Technologie

ABUS QUIN Crash Detection Technologie

ABUS QUIN Crash Detection Technologie

Photos by Piotr Staron

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Helmets Abus Richie Schley


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I took a tumble on a solo ride just the other day and thought about how bad it would’ve been if I had been unable to get myself back home. I’m all about this kind of stuff and it’ll only get better and cheaper with time.
  • 1 0
 The problem is that looks are way more important than safety when it comes to helmets. And this one just doesn't have what it takes.
  • 1 0
 Look cool, go fast, safety third.
  • 1 0
 No one wants to ride with Richie Schley. Brett Tippie and Wade Simmons don't have to ride alone....

Post a Comment



