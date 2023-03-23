Video: Abus' B.C. Mixtape with Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli & Crew

The AirDrop MIPS (L) and CliffHanger MIPS (R). For more info on the helmets worn in Mixtape 01 click Here

ABUS Sponsored Rider Caleb Holonko, follow Caleb Here

ABUS Sponsored Rider Yoann Barelli, follow Yoann Here

Kirsten Van Horne, follow Kirsten Here

Riders

Locations

Creative

Cinematography

Additional cinematography

Drone pilot

Editor

Post production sound

Animator

Colorist

VFX

Photography

Music

On any Saturday, BC locals are riding lines that used to be reserved strictly for ender shots in feature riding segments. Up here, “any Saturday” is everyday really. Because when an entire scene instinctually pushes their level, what was once seen as exceptional becomes average, and so the story goes.Out here, the currency is style. And for many riders in BC, this is what drives their pursuit. Conduits of creativity, Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Kirsten Van Horne and Jesse Munden inject their unique spin into familiar and unfamiliar terrain in Pemberton, Kamloops and Vancouver’s North Shore. Losing touch, with what “normal” is, in the best possible way.Up close and personal, there's an energy, a vitality to the scene that reveals a lot about the culture of the sport. By taking an artful look at the places where the action occurs, ABUS Mixtape series offers a modern snapshot of what’s really happening in some of the world’s most influential riding scenes.Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Jesse Munden, Kirsten Van HorneNorth Vancouver, Whistler, Pemberton, KamloopsGood Fortune CollectiveAndre Nutini, Liam Mullany, David PeacockMax McCullochGraeme MeiklejohnDavid PeacockKeith White AudioZach RampenSam GillingBlair RichmondReuben KrabbeConcave Hand Study by: Andrew Judah Provided by: Andrew JudahBlack Dress by: Insightful Provided by: Household PositiveThe Spellbook (Instrumental) by: Apathy Provided by: Demigodz Enterprises