Video: Abus' B.C. Mixtape with Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli & Crew

Mar 23, 2023
by ABUSNA  

On any Saturday, BC locals are riding lines that used to be reserved strictly for ender shots in feature riding segments. Up here, “any Saturday” is everyday really. Because when an entire scene instinctually pushes their level, what was once seen as exceptional becomes average, and so the story goes.

Out here, the currency is style. And for many riders in BC, this is what drives their pursuit. Conduits of creativity, Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Kirsten Van Horne and Jesse Munden inject their unique spin into familiar and unfamiliar terrain in Pemberton, Kamloops and Vancouver’s North Shore. Losing touch, with what “normal” is, in the best possible way.

Up close and personal, there's an energy, a vitality to the scene that reveals a lot about the culture of the sport. By taking an artful look at the places where the action occurs, ABUS Mixtape series offers a modern snapshot of what’s really happening in some of the world’s most influential riding scenes.

The AirDrop MIPS (L) and CliffHanger MIPS (R). For more info on the helmets worn in Mixtape 01 click Here

ABUS Sponsored Rider Caleb Holonko, follow Caleb Here

ABUS Sponsored Rider Yoann Barelli, follow Yoann Here

Kirsten Van Horne, follow Kirsten Here

Jesse Munden, follow Jesse Here

Riders
Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Jesse Munden, Kirsten Van Horne
Locations
North Vancouver, Whistler, Pemberton, Kamloops
Creative
Good Fortune Collective
Cinematography
Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany, David Peacock
Additional cinematography
Max McCulloch
Drone pilot
Graeme Meiklejohn
Editor
David Peacock
Post production sound
Keith White Audio
Animator
Zach Rampen
Colorist
Sam Gilling
VFX
Blair Richmond
Photography
Reuben Krabbe
Music
Concave Hand Study by: Andrew Judah Provided by: Andrew Judah
Black Dress by: Insightful Provided by: Household Positive
The Spellbook (Instrumental) by: Apathy Provided by: Demigodz Enterprises

Regions in Article
British Columbia

Posted In:
Videos Abus Caleb Holonko Jesse Munden Kirsten Van Horne Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
186594 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
96484 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
89388 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
85138 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
80120 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
64082 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
62247 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
56002 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Style is currency....surely. Otherwise there would be a hella load of Stylish Yeti riders out there!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035271
Mobile Version of Website