Video: Abus' B.C. Mixtape with Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli & Crew

On any Saturday, BC locals are riding lines that used to be reserved strictly for ender shots in feature riding segments. Up here, “any Saturday” is everyday really. Because when an entire scene instinctually pushes their level, what was once seen as exceptional becomes average, and so the story goes.
Out here, the currency is style. And for many riders in BC, this is what drives their pursuit. Conduits of creativity, Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Kirsten Van Horne and Jesse Munden inject their unique spin into familiar and unfamiliar terrain in Pemberton, Kamloops and Vancouver’s North Shore. Losing touch, with what “normal” is, in the best possible way.
Up close and personal, there's an energy, a vitality to the scene that reveals a lot about the culture of the sport. By taking an artful look at the places where the action occurs, ABUS Mixtape series offers a modern snapshot of what’s really happening in some of the world’s most influential riding scenes.
Riders
Caleb Holonko, Yoann Barelli, Jesse Munden, Kirsten Van Horne
Locations
North Vancouver, Whistler, Pemberton, Kamloops
Creative
Good Fortune Collective
Cinematography
Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany, David Peacock
Additional cinematography
Max McCulloch
Drone pilot
Graeme Meiklejohn
Editor
David Peacock
Post production sound
Keith White Audio
Animator
Zach Rampen
Colorist
Sam Gilling
VFX
Blair Richmond
Photography
Reuben Krabbe
Music
Concave Hand Study by: Andrew Judah Provided by: Andrew Judah
Black Dress by: Insightful Provided by: Household Positive
The Spellbook (Instrumental) by: Apathy Provided by: Demigodz Enterprises
1 Comment