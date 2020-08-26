Video: Ace Hayden Blasts BC Trails Onboard the New Aluminum Capra

I’m someone who loves to laugh and have a good time with my people, so a good time on the bike for me is just riding a great spot, with great people and no pressure. Growing up we would have a camera out almost every sesh, no matter if it was to make something serious or a goon video. I don’t race or compete because that isn’t my vision of what MTB is to me. I like having my own vision and trying to create it and show people what I think is cool, rather than just trying to be better than someone else on a certain day. — Ace Hayden