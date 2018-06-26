VIDEOS

Video: Achieving Perfect Flow on the Highland Dirt Jumps in New Hampshire

Jun 26, 2018
by Peter Jamison  
David Lieb - Momentum

by peterjamo4
Views: 1,218    Faves: 17    Comments: 2


Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
Flip tuck on the legendary step up jump at Highland

Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
T-Bog in Pirates Cove

Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
Shredding the Highland Dirt Jumps

Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
The entire video was filmed on an iPhone 7

Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
Filmic Pro and a gimbal made the project possible

Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
Due to the small amount of recording time on the phone and limited battery life, backing up footage and charging mid-shoot was a necessity

Behind the scenes of Momentum featuring David Lieb
We hope you enjoy!


11 Comments

  • + 5
 Michigan is breeding rippers these days. Represent!
  • + 2
 Michigan?
  • + 2
 Michigan?
  • + 1
 Michigan?
  • + 2
 It's the one that looks like a mitten.
  • + 1
 Huh? The only thing Michigan is breeding these days is crime.
  • + 2
 That's smooth...reeal smooth......reeeeal smooth
  • + 1
 Straight into some bangers! Sick!
  • + 1
 Filmed entirely on an iphone, nuff said!
  • + 1
 RAD!
  • + 1
 nice !

