VIDEOS
Video: Achieving Perfect Flow on the Highland Dirt Jumps in New Hampshire
Jun 26, 2018
by
Peter Jamison
David Lieb - Momentum
by
peterjamo4
Views: 1,218
Faves:
17
Comments: 2
Flip tuck on the legendary step up jump at Highland
T-Bog in Pirates Cove
Shredding the Highland Dirt Jumps
The entire video was filmed on an iPhone 7
Filmic Pro and a gimbal made the project possible
Due to the small amount of recording time on the phone and limited battery life, backing up footage and charging mid-shoot was a necessity
We hope you enjoy!
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
your-pal-al
(6 hours ago)
Michigan is breeding rippers these days. Represent!
[Reply]
+ 2
phalley
(1 hours ago)
Michigan?
[Reply]
+ 2
ryanandrewrogers
(49 mins ago)
Michigan?
[Reply]
+ 1
larsmeier
(17 mins ago)
Michigan?
[Reply]
+ 2
AllMountin
(15 mins ago)
It's the one that looks like a mitten.
[Reply]
+ 1
rh00p
(8 mins ago)
Huh? The only thing Michigan is breeding these days is crime.
[Reply]
+ 2
BlurredVision
(2 hours ago)
That's smooth...reeal smooth......reeeeal smooth
[Reply]
+ 1
ADGproductions
(53 mins ago)
Straight into some bangers! Sick!
[Reply]
+ 1
Fifty50Grip
(1 hours ago)
Filmed entirely on an iphone, nuff said!
[Reply]
+ 1
SmashItVisuals
(3 mins ago)
RAD!
[Reply]
+ 1
cakra
(41 mins ago)
nice !
[Reply]
