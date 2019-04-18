Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Action Packed Teaser for Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez
Apr 18, 2019
by
UCCSportEvent
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Megavalanche Teaser 2019
by
UCCSportEvent
Views: 303
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Infos & registration:
www.megavalanche.com
MENTIONS:
@UCCSportEvent
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
silentbutdeadly
(38 mins ago)
25 year old me says "lets go do this shit". 50 year old me says "you're not 25 anymore".
[Reply]
+ 1
fiatpolski
(30 mins ago)
42 year old me said: let's do it and had a lot of fun last year.
[Reply]
+ 1
doncouzens
(40 mins ago)
I might never qualify to enter a world cup, but one day, this I want to do!
[Reply]
+ 1
fatduke
(38 mins ago)
Do it, it's fun.
[Reply]
