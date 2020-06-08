Pinkbike.com
Video: Adam Brayton & Elliott Heap Ride their Local Trails
Jun 7, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Adam Brayton meets up with Elliott Heap for some fun on their local trails.
Videos
Riding Videos
Adam Brayton
Elliott Heap
Vlogs
Score
Time
1
0
nukedchipp
(50 mins ago)
That made me chuckle. I would think Nigel Page would be having kittens watching that though - stay out of a&e!! Ashamed to say I don't know where this is but I wanna ride there (at about half their pace).
1
0
t-o-d-d
(29 mins ago)
where is this? looks sick
