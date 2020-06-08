Video: Adam Brayton & Elliott Heap Ride their Local Trails

Jun 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Adam Brayton meets up with Elliott Heap for some fun on their local trails.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 That made me chuckle. I would think Nigel Page would be having kittens watching that though - stay out of a&e!! Ashamed to say I don't know where this is but I wanna ride there (at about half their pace).
  • 1 0
 where is this? looks sick

