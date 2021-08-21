Pinkbike.com
Video: Adam Brayton Gives ‘The Worst Course Preview Ever’
Aug 21, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Final round of the iXS European Cup 2021! Jump on board for “the worst course preview ever" with Adam Brayton from Spicak.
Videos
DH Racing
16 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
krzychumalina
(1 hours ago)
I actually love it. Bua ghua egh aagh...all those sounds and a shaky POV without any gimbal...you can really get the feeling of the course roughness. well done!
[Reply]
1
0
wheelsmith
(3 mins ago)
Maybe the best GoPro versus Reality footage ever! Now that's a proper track!
[Reply]
9
0
Flavaine
(1 hours ago)
*best course preview ever. Gu-on Grandad.
[Reply]
7
0
megatryn
(1 hours ago)
Damn that looked rough! (and fun!)
[Reply]
1
0
DrRiptide
(44 mins ago)
Top class. Doing a run for a work related video, still stops to make sure that the other rider is fine. That's the spirit of mountain biking that we all like to see. Also, I'd be happy to get down it that quick when it wasn't greasy. Well done lad.
[Reply]
4
0
Clemounet
(1 hours ago)
My arms hurt just by watching this
[Reply]
9
0
nozes
(1 hours ago)
My bike got 2 flat tires from me watching this.
[Reply]
2
0
Zarma
(23 mins ago)
well... a thought for all the rest of my body in fact...
[Reply]
3
0
Mattgtfc
(1 hours ago)
Would make a good world cup track. We need more venues I'm sure there's plenty out there.
[Reply]
1
0
Zarma
(22 mins ago)
looks like the stone field of Maribor... all along the track!
[Reply]
2
0
Upstep
(2 hours ago)
Looks like some new Hope Levers are in the making;-)Might be the Gravity pendant to their new XC Brake
[Reply]
2
0
PHILSOGOOD
(1 hours ago)
Looks like the lever body is no longer in angle with the lid. That would be a nice upgrade! I never know how to tilt the bike for Tech3 brake bleeding...
[Reply]
2
0
theuncharmed
(1 hours ago)
That was awesome! Heart in my mouth a few times on lines when changing lines.
[Reply]
1
0
bigburd
(1 hours ago)
Worst course preview ever,with a crash and a stop, still one min faster than I could do it with a weekend of practice.
[Reply]
1
0
OlaGeladosDH
(10 mins ago)
he does say "bringing content , not quality" so he ain´t lying to us x)
jokes aside , the grandad is a funny man
[Reply]
1
0
Flunt
(9 mins ago)
Best course preview ever! Genuine AF
[Reply]
jokes aside , the grandad is a funny man
