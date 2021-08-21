Video: Adam Brayton Gives ‘The Worst Course Preview Ever’

Aug 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesFinal round of the iXS European Cup 2021! Jump on board for “the worst course preview ever" with Adam Brayton from Spicak.


Posted In:
Videos DH Racing


16 Comments

  • 16 0
 I actually love it. Bua ghua egh aagh...all those sounds and a shaky POV without any gimbal...you can really get the feeling of the course roughness. well done! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Maybe the best GoPro versus Reality footage ever! Now that's a proper track!
  • 9 0
 *best course preview ever. Gu-on Grandad.
  • 7 0
 Damn that looked rough! (and fun!)
  • 1 0
 Top class. Doing a run for a work related video, still stops to make sure that the other rider is fine. That's the spirit of mountain biking that we all like to see. Also, I'd be happy to get down it that quick when it wasn't greasy. Well done lad.
  • 4 0
 My arms hurt just by watching this
  • 9 0
 My bike got 2 flat tires from me watching this.
  • 2 0
 well... a thought for all the rest of my body in fact...
  • 3 0
 Would make a good world cup track. We need more venues I'm sure there's plenty out there.
  • 1 0
 looks like the stone field of Maribor... all along the track!
  • 2 0
 Looks like some new Hope Levers are in the making;-)Might be the Gravity pendant to their new XC Brake
  • 2 0
 Looks like the lever body is no longer in angle with the lid. That would be a nice upgrade! I never know how to tilt the bike for Tech3 brake bleeding...
  • 2 0
 That was awesome! Heart in my mouth a few times on lines when changing lines.
  • 1 0
 Worst course preview ever,with a crash and a stop, still one min faster than I could do it with a weekend of practice.
  • 1 0
 he does say "bringing content , not quality" so he ain´t lying to us x)
jokes aside , the grandad is a funny man
  • 1 0
 Best course preview ever! Genuine AF

