Video: Adam Brayton's Coach Argues that "Multimodal" Training is Better than Cardio

Jun 18, 2019
by Jonny Thompson  
STOP doing "cardio", use your time better.

by fit4racing
It pains me to hear of the time and effort riders are putting in to improve their cardio whilst missing some crucial elements of training that can be incorporated easily.

In this video, we explore a different way - multimodal training - to increase your cardio but at the same time increase bike-ability in more areas such as strength and agility.

The workout is simple and requires a rowing machine and kettlebell or dumbbell. Don't worry if you don't have a rowing machine, any cardio piece will do (running, static bike, etc) but we love the added benefit of the rower so use one if you can. The workout looks like this:

15 rounds as quickly as possible:
250m row
12 jumping lunges with a twist (6 each leg)
12 Push-ups

The purpose of this workout is to stay in a steady state of effort with minimal rest between movements. This will be as effective as going for a 5k run for increasing your cardio but with all the added benefits of multiple movements.

Safety note: Please take it easy if this is your first time trying this type of workout. Warm up well and stay within your limits. The movements are not very technical or heavy so there is a minimal risk however if you feel any compromise in positions please stop.

I hope you enjoy this workout!

Jonny

