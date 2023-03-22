Video: Adam Craig Brings World Enduro Series Close to Home

Mar 22, 2023
by Giant Bicycles  

Adam Craig has always loved showing off his home trails in the northern reaches of New England. Following a successful career as an XC and enduro pro on the Giant Factory Off-Road Team, Adam returned home to Maine in 2020 to work at Sugarloaf Mountain, where he builds trails and manages events.


bigquotesI think most places have trails before they agree to host international events. — Adam Craig


When Sugarloaf got the opportunity to host an Enduro World Series event last year, Adam had his work cut out for him. So he dug in and directed an ambitious effort to build a world-class trail network in less than a year. With a small crew and local volunteers, they got it done. In September 2022, the enduro world came to Maine.


The EWS event was a success. But even more importantly in Adam’s eyes, his local riding community now has something to be proud of. Right in their backyard.

Video: Josh Lawless
Photo: Katherine Donnelly

