Video: Adaptive DH Racing at Kicking Horse in BC

|It’s just so exciting that adaptive riders have a platform to race just like the able bodies can. I know speaking from my perspective, it’s something that I’ve missed and wanted to get back to for a long time now. There hasn’t been anything remotely close to it. We’re pioneering a sport and I’m really excited to see where it takes off to.—Cole Bernier
2021 was the first year the Adaptive Category was embraced by such a prestigious Downhill series. We saw 10 athletes paving the way for not only the future inclusion of Adaptive Downhill Racing at the Dunbar Summer Series, but paving the way for inclusion in events like this around the world.
2021 was a huge learning curve for everyone involved as we all tried to figure out what Adaptive Downhill Racing should look like. The three events showcased 3 very different tracks and really highlighted the potential for Adaptive Downhill Racing.
These events would not have been possible without the hard work and open mind of Dunbar Summer Series Race Organizer Stephen Exley, along with Niall Pinders and Mike Riediger, for not only planting the seed that spawned the series but also for putting in the leg work to get this off the ground in the right way. Huge thank you for all the work that went into this. 2021 National Championships Kicking Horse Results:
1. Cole Bernier
2. Samson Danniels
3. Landon McGauley
4. Ethan Krueger
5. Cameron Lochhead
6. Scott Patterson
7. Rich Vanderwal
8. Rob Buren
9. Sierra Roth
10. David Sagal 2022 Dunbar Summer Series takes place on:
@ferniealpineresort July 17 | Canada Cup
@panoramaresort July 20 | Canada Cup
@kickinghorsemtn July 24 | Nationals
With borders now open, 20 Adaptive Athletes are signed up for the series, double the entries from last year. Coming from as far afield as Chile, Wyoming, and even Kelowna. Gustavo "Guga" Ortiz is competing this year and flying up from Chile to compete. https://www.pinkbike.com/news/gustavo-guga-ortiz-injured-while-training-in-whistler.html
|It’s been a huge step up to be able to have the platform to do this. Basically, everyone is here to figure this out. We just wanted to have courses open. The courses to be challenging and not dialed down because they are adaptive riders, I think we’ve really nailed that.—Mike Riediger // Kootenay Adaptive
Cole Berniers Race Winning Bowhead Reach
Go Fast Don't Die
See you at the races!!
Photo credit: @npinder2002
