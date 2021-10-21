Video: Wade Simmons Rides Le Massif de Charlevoix with the New Generation

The Godfather of Freeride Wade Simmons, visited Le Massif de Charlevoix
’s brand new bike park earlier this fall. He was invited to ride the mountain with two young riders of Quebec, Sean and Juliet Hugues. The connection was real between the new and the old generation in a magnificent playground.
Le Massif de Charlevoix opened in June 2021 its first bike park. Just over an hour east of Quebec City the new lift-accessed bike park offers the longest vertical drop of any resorts in Eastern Canada with breathtaking views over the St. Lawrence River.
Photos by @jschpphoto
Video by @raph_sevigny
