Stealthy Specialized Kenevo Expert / Photo @conradpk

'Funk’d Out' Photo @conradpk

'The Fall Out' / Photo @dutzik

Photo @dutzik

The apocalypse has hit town and shuttles are done, so Aden de Jager a former AMA Supercross racer takes the Specialized Kenevo Expert, courtesy of Just Ride Nerang for a burn at Boomerang Farm Bike Park in sunny Queensland.He might have given up racing the Moto but the itch to throw down is scratched with the Kenevo.Trails: Super Stag & Funk’d Out @boomerangfarmbikepark Edit by @conradpk